Watch Pac-12 Tournament 2018 Final Online: USC vs. Arizona Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Odds

One game remains for the conference championship ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday night, basketball fans can watch the Pac-12 Tournament 2018 final play out live streaming online and on television as USC battles Arizona. Both teams are expected to be part of the “Big Dance” once Selection Sunday rolls around. However, the conference championship will be decided first. Here are all of the game details including point spread, total, start time, television channels, and how to watch USC vs. Arizona live streaming online tonight.

According to ESPN in their game preview, the USC Trojans made it to the championship game after routing the Oregon Ducks, 74-54, on Friday night in the semifinals. They’ve won six of their last seven games and are projected as a No. 10 team in the Midwest region, as of right now. They’re also listed as “on the bubble” at Joe Lunardi’s “Bracketology” projections. A win tonight eliminates that status as it makes them an automatic entry into the “Big Dance.”

They’ll have to defeat the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats to cut down the nets. Arizona defeated the UCLA Bruins 78-67 behind NBA prospect Deandre Ayton’s 32 points and 14 rebounds. Teammate Aaron Holiday added 15 points while Kris Wilkes contributed 12 for the team that Joe Lunardi has as a speculative No. 4 seed in the West region. The Wildcats have gone 7-1 over their last eight games and previously defeated USC 81-67 during that stretch.

According to betting odds website Odds Shark today, the consensus point spread for tonight’s game is four points in favor of the Arizona Wildcats. The moneyline prices range from -190 to -200 for Arizona and USC is a +160 to +170 underdog. For over/under bettors, 144 is the number to contemplate for tonight’s total points.

Viewers can watch the PAC-12 Tournament 2018 final beginning at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage will be available on the Fox Sports 1 (FS1) channel. Cable and satellite subscribers can watch the USC vs. Arizona game live streaming online via the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps.

Beastmode activated.@DeandreAyton went OFF for @APlayersProgram en route to the Wildcats' #Pac12Hoops Tournament semifinals win, totaling a career-high 32 points and 14 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/8XHskVAw6x — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 10, 2018

For viewers without access to cable or satellite to see tonight’s game, another option is to use a live streaming channel subscription service. These include Sling TV which features FS1 and FS2 as part of their channel package. New customers can get a one-week free trial offer of the service via Sling.com website. Other streaming services that may offer free trials and include Fox Sports channels are PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, and YouTube TV, among others.