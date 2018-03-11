Best New Shows On Netflix For A Thrill Ride: ‘Collateral,’ ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2, And More [Minor Spoilers]

Review and preview of three new shows on Netflix, and an in-depth look at ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2, and if Kilgrave plays a part.

If you’re looking for the best shows on Netflix for an action-packed weekend, then look no further than Collateral, Jessica Jones Season 2, and Altered Carbon. All three shows are Netflix originals, and they are recent 2018 releases (Altered Carbon was released in February, and Collateral and Jessica Jones Season 2 were just released in March). Whether you’re in the mood for a political conspiracy, a complex superhero with plenty of demons to wrestle, or a sci-fi thrill-ride, Netflix has the answer for your streaming needs.

Collateral

This four-part British miniseries follows detective Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan), who uncovers a conspiracy involving drug dealers, spies, and popular societal and government institutions. Though Mulligan’s character is a center point in the story, and her performance shines, there are several other important characters that the series is centered on.

The story reflects the current political climate. So, those wanting a break from current events or politics may want to avoid this series. But if you’re into political thrillers, then this is right up your alley. Between detailed characters and intricate plot points, there’s a lot going on here to absorb. But with the series only featuring four parts, Netflix’s Collateral is easy to binge (and revisit if needed).

Altered Carbon

With rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike, Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the best shows on Netflix.

“Takeshi Kovacs is the lone surviving soldier in a group of elite interstellar warriors who were defeated in an uprising against the new world order. His mind was imprisoned — on ice — for centuries until Laurens Bancroft, an impossibly wealthy, long-lived man, offers Kovacs the chance to live again. In exchange, Kovacs has to solve a murder… that of Bancroft himself.”

This Netflix series has everything a sci-fi fan could want: futuristic technology with imaginative innovations, lots of action and drama, and absolutely stunning visuals (though most Netflix shows are offered in UHD or 4K, Altered Carbon is perhaps the best series to platform the technology). In addition, the sci-fi series does something that’s very hard to pull off in such an oversaturated market—an original story.

This Netflix gem is co-written and created by Laeta Kalogridis (Avatar, Shutter Island), and this may be her best work yet (which is saying a lot given her extensive career). The cast all deliver solid performances, and Joel Kinnaman as Kovacs is brilliant. The show consists of 10 episodes hovering the 60-minute mark, and fans will no doubt wish there were more after seeing the riveting climax.

Netflix

Jessica Jones Season 2

Warning: the below contains a minor spoiler regarding Kilgrave.

Everyone’s favorite high-functioning alcoholic superhero is back. When this series first debuted it quickly became one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The super-detective, portrayed by Krysten Ritter, won over the hearts of Netflix audiences. But it wasn’t just the reluctant superhero that captured the attention of fans, as Kilgrave (David Tennant) is one of the most popular on-screen comic villains.

At the end of the first season, the troubled superhero could be seen killing the psychotic Kilgrave, seemingly eliminating him from the series. But as many fans have heard through the grapevine, and as the Jessica Jones Season 2 trailer hints, Kilgrave does make a return (of sorts).

Don’t expect him to be the major antagonist, as the character is presumably a figment of Jessica’s imagination. He doesn’t enter the picture until the final few episodes of the series, but he does give several laugh-out-loud moments all while providing an important character arc.

Netflix

So, what is a show to do once they lose their popular villain (aside from giving him a small role)? Provide amazing character development, major reveals, and enthralling backstories! The story reveals a ton about characters Patsy (also known as Trish, portrayed by Rachael Taylor), Harper (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Malcolm (Eka Darville).

And then there is, of course, Jessica. This time we find her investigating a series of murders committed by a person with superpowers. The case takes the alcoholic superhero on an emotional journey that forces her to face even more demons from her past if she wants to stop the killer.

As the show unfolds, fans will learn a cornucopia of information about one of their favorite superheroes. From minor reveals, like why her business is named Alias Investigations, to major ones, like how she was created, this show has a ton of information and fun facts to soak up.

The story and action in this outing doesn’t pack the same punch that the first one did, but there is still plenty here for fans to enjoy. If you’re into the characters of the show, and you want to know what makes them tick, then the slow-burn style of this story should satisfy you. The 13 featured episodes is a brilliant crescendo of intensity providing several edge-of-your-seat moments, and the finale gives a satisfying payoff to this emotional story.

With original series like Jessica Jones Season 2, Altered Carbon, and Collateral, some of the best shows on Netflix are perfect for a thrill ride.