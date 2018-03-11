Hoping to strike it rich and win the massive Powerball jackpot? Grab your ticket and check the results of Saturday night's drawing.

Did anyone win the $385 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday night? If the numbers on your ticket match all six numbers drawn on March 10, consider yourself extremely lucky. The odds of winning the popular lottery game are 1 in roughly 292 million.

Lines were long on Saturday at lottery retailers in 44 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands where Powerball tickets are sold. Although the odds of winning the grand prize are slim, it didn’t stop people from plunking down $2 for a chance at cashing in on the enormous jackpot.

Powerball drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Find the results of the March 10 drawing below. Watch future drawings on WRAL‘s website or on any of these TV stations.

The Powerball lottery jackpot is paid out in a lump sum or the winner can choose a 30-year annuity. Keep in mind, if you win the jackpot and choose the lump sum cash payout, your payment is based on the current cash value of the jackpot — $229 million. Still, that’s a nice return on your $2 investment.

Powerball winning numbers

Scott Olson / Getty Images

The following numbers were drawn on March 10: 43, 44, 54, 61, 69, Powerball 22.

It may be several hours before lottery officials confirm whether one or more winning tickets were sold for Saturday’s drawing.

How much money will you take home if you win the March 10 Powerball jackpot?

Whether the winner chooses a one-time payment or an annuity, federal taxes will be deducted before payment is made. According to CNBC, unless you live in California, Delaware, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, or Wyoming, state taxes will also be withheld from your windfall.

According to USA Mega’s Powerball jackpot analysis, if you are the sole winner of the $385 million prize, you will get a check for just shy of $172 million after federal taxes and before state taxes, if applicable.

Winners who choose the 30-year annuity option will get annual payments from the lottery, with the first payment made shortly after the winning ticket is confirmed. After federal taxes are withheld, the sole winner of the $375 million jackpot would get approximately $12.8 million before federal and state taxes are withheld.

If your ticket is not a winner, don’t throw it away. There are non-jackpot prizes up for grabs for ticket holders who have various number combinations including a $1 million prize if you have five numbers but not the Powerball.