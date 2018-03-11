Shane McMahon Has An Opponent For ‘WrestleMania 34’, And It Reportedly Won’t Be Kevin Owens Or Sami Zayn

Here is the latest news on Shane McMahon's opponent for WrestleMania 34.

Since Shane McMahon made his thunderous WWE return to Detroit, Michigan, on February 22, 2016, he has carved out a special spot on the WrestleMania card to compete. Being away from WWE television for seven years, McMahon came back to set up a feud with The Undertaker, as well as continue his acrimonious relationship with his father Vince. The match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 was a Hell in a Cell match, which concluded with Undertaker expanding his record at the biggest stage of the year to 23-1 (he has since lost another match, to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33).

The following year, at WrestleMania 33, Shane McMahon competed against AJ Styles after a long feud with the Phenomenal One. In a textbook wrestling match, which many felt was better than expected, Styles left the ring with a victory. This match soon led to fans continuing to rally behind Styles, who was playing the role of a heel, which would turn Styles into a babyface once again.

Since last year, Shane has been feuding with both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Due to Owens feeling as if he was shafted due to the refereeing of Shane during the United States Championship feud with Styles, he took his issue straight to the top via an encounter with Vince on an episode of SmackDown Live. Owens drew the ire of the crowd, and especially Shane, after headbutting and frog splashing the 72-year-old Chairman.

Kevin Owens On Headbutting Vince McMahon, Why He Doesn't Use Twitter As Much Anymore, The Best Match He's Ever Seen https://t.co/CtJnM0Z4Kl pic.twitter.com/LChq7gHgae — ProWrestling.com (@pw_dotcom) January 8, 2018

The feud between Shane and Owens seemed to culminate at the conclusion of their Hell in a Cell match, but an extra layer was added when Sami Zayn turned heel and aligned with Owens. This was due to Zayn also feeling underappreciated, and supporting the narrative of his best friend-turned bitter rival-turned best friend again.

With the assumption that Shane, Zayn, Owens, and even General Manager Daniel Bryan would be involved in some kind of feud together at WrestleMania, it looks as if this is no longer on the books. According to a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Owens and Zayn will now be involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

As far Shane, Brad Shepard of Bodyslam.net, via NoDQ, is reporting that there are discussions of him competing against Dolph Ziggler.

As expressed on a recent episode of SmackDown Live, Ziggler has never competed in a singles match at WrestleMania since debuting in 2005. Although Ziggler was initially involved in an angle for the United States Championship, which he won and relinquished, it appears as if those plans have also been scrapped, and some ideas are still not concrete leading to the showdown in New Orleans on April 8.