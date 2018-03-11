Trump Accused Of Sorting Beauty Pageant Contestants Into Disturbing Categories In New Book, ‘Russian Roulette’

Another new book about Donald Trump claims to have the behind-the-scenes scoop on some alleged inappropriate behaviors.

Donald Trump is once again the subject of a new book. A few excerpts of the book are making the rounds as a teaser of what’s to come. Some of the information shared supposedly comes from behind the curtain of Trump’s life. The information offered in this book appears to shade Trump with less-than-stellar ethics.

The book is titled Russian Roulette: The Inside Story Of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump. It is written by Michael Isikoff and David Corn, who are both journalists. Excerpts from the book appeared on Yahoo! News and Mother Jones on Thursday, according to CBS LA News.

One of the scoops offered by Isikoff and Corn in their book detail how Trump allegedly views a beauty pageant. The book uses the Miss Universe pageant to share Trump’s alleged behaviors regarding the women contestants. They claim that Trump would “often eliminate” contestants who he thought were “too ethnic,” according to Yahoo! News.

Another claim that is made in the book is how Trump would allegedly eliminate the contestants who would “snub his advances.” They claim Trump had a “type of woman” that he thought should be the winner when it came to beauty. You can read the full excerpt on Mother Jones.

We're live with the first excerpt from "Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the election of Donald Trump," my new book with @DavidCornDC (And more to come!) https://t.co/hrBa32IIBA — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) March 8, 2018

According to the book, a pageant staff person reported that Trump often considered a woman “too dark-skinned or “too ethnic,” and those were not the women he considered winners of the pageant.

“He liked a type. There was Olivia Culpo, Dayanara Torres (the 1993 winner), and, no surprise, East European women.”

The Miss Universe pageant had judges who were supposed to decide upon the winner. But despite having judges in place, the new book alleges that Trump would have the final say, and he would lean toward the woman he liked and push her upon the judges.

While this book claims to be about the “inside story of Putin’s war on America and the election of Trump,” a side story emerged about Trump and his alleged handling of the Miss Universe pageant from the co-authors.

Trump no longer has any say in the pageant, as he sold his rights to the Miss Universe Pageant after a slew of advertising companies backed out. This occurred when Trump made comments seen as “incendiary and racial comments about Mexicans.” As CBS reports, this caused “NBC and a host of companies to cut ties with him.”