WWE Rumors: Carmella’s ‘Money In The Bank’ Cash-In Spoilers Possibly Revealed, Per ‘BodySlam’ Report

A new 'Bodyslam' report indicates when 'The Princess of Staten Island' will cash in and what the result could be.

With just weeks left to cash-in for the women’s championship, there are new WWE rumors about possible spoilers for when Carmella will cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase. Carmella is the first superstar to have won the historic women’s Money in the Bank match, twice and has yet to officially hand over the briefcase. That has fans guessing if she will do so on one of the upcoming episodes of SmackDown Live or possibly at the Fastlane 2018 pay-per-view on Sunday. Now some light may have been shed on what will happen, but keep in mind spoilers may follow regarding upcoming WWE events.

On Saturday, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported about the recent episode of “Backstage in WWE with Brad Shepard and Jon Fisher.” During the show, the two hosts spoke about hearing that the plans for Carmella are for her to officially cash in her briefcase at WrestleMania 34. That would mean no official cash-in at Fastlane this Sunday, or at any of the remaining episodes of SmackDown Live. Furthermore, it’s looking like when “The Princess of Staten Island” finally cashes in at Mania, she won’t be successful in capturing the championship. The rumors also suggest that Carmella appears to be OK with the plan.

WWE star Carmella is the 2017 women’s ‘Money in the Bank’ briefcase winner but has yet to cash in. WWE

When Fisher asked why Carmella would be on board with this decision, Shephard provided some insight.

“Well apparently from what I’ve heard she’s okay with it. She’s down to do it. She basically knows Asuka is going to be champ and she doesn’t have a chance of winning the championship from her so it’s kinda like, ‘You might as well make the most of losing. Why not WrestleMania?'”

The WWE rumors have shifted around quite a bit involving the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. For a while, it looked as if Charlotte was headed towards a WrestleMania match against newcomer Ronda Rousey. After Asuka won the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match, some fans believed she would challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s title. However, the rumors have changed to suggest that Asuka will take on Charlotte instead and that Alexa’s friend Nia Jax will get the Raw title match at Mania.

As far as Carmella goes, she will make it two unsuccessful cash-ins for the 2017 Money in the Bank winners. Fellow SmackDown superstar Baron Corbin was the men’s briefcase winner and attempted to cash in after a championship match involving John Cena vs. then-champion Jinder Mahal. However, “The Lone Wolf” was shut down in his attempt due to John Cena distracting him from the ring apron.

Carmella attempted to cash in as well on an episode of SmackDown Live after Charlotte was beaten down by the Riott Squad. However, a mishap happened as Carmella tried to cash in when the referee was knocked out before he could hand over the briefcase. That meant Charlotte survived as champion and “Ms. Money in the Bank” failed to win the women’s title. She’ll still have several more weeks, but based on the rumor it sounds like she won’t be winning with the case.

Fans will get to see if these rumors end up being true over the coming weeks. Carmella is scheduled to compete at Sunday’s Fastlane 2018 pay-per-view in a tag team match, but the women’s championship will be on the line in another match. If she doesn’t make her cash-in then, fans will watch the next several episodes of SmackDown Live on Tuesday nights leading up to the big WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view on Sunday, April 8th, 2018.