Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s Husband, Preaches A Sermon, And He’s Not As Liberal As Many Think

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo have been known to Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting fans as the “rebel” Duggars. This is due to the fact that Jinger was the first daughter to break with long-standing Duggar tradition and wear pants, and she and Jeremy waited over 14 months after their wedding to announce they were expecting a baby, which means that they could have been using birth control. While Jinger and Jeremy have become fan favorites for their seemingly “liberal view points,” a sermon of Jeremy’s has recently surfaced that shows the pair haven’t as strayed as far from Jinger’s family as people may believe.

Jeremy Vuolo, though once a professional soccer player, is now a pastor at a church in Laredo, Texas, where he and Jinger live. The now-reality star preaches from the pulpit each Sunday, and some of them are captured by the camera. Recently, he preached a sermon entitled “A Profile of Christ’s Enemies,” that can be seen here. In the sermon, Jeremy doesn’t necessarily go down a list to say who Christ’s enemies are, but he does say that anyone who doesn’t believe in Jesus is an enemy of his. The blog Keeping Up with Fundies found his preaching to be a tad outrageous and even stated so on one of their blog posts.

Although the Vuolos get the reputation of the “liberal Duggars,” it may be one that hasn’t necessarily been earned. In addition to his February 25 sermon, Jeremy has also gone on to say that he believes that the LGBTQ community and Catholics are also those who will not belong to the Kingdom of God.

While Jeremy’s brother-in-law, Derick Dillard, has espoused similar views and gotten in more trouble for it, it seems that this is because Jeremy keeps it rather low-key on social media. Instead of going after individual people on his Twitter or other posts, he speaks out from behind the pulpit at Grace Community Church. Although the sermons can later be accessed online, he has not, as of yet, targeted an individual the way Derick has. Derick has, unfortunately, gone after fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings, saying that because she is transgender, she suffers from a mental disorder.