The Salary Of Every Current WWE Superstar Revealed

Here are the salaries of every superstar on the current WWE roster.

The salaries of WWE superstar are always a controversial topic. There are superstars on the current WWE roster who have put the tenure in to earn a substantial level of pay. Others, although they are indeed tenured competitors, are not as fortunate to make a significant level of income compared to the top names.

Former WWE superstar Ryback once made it quite clear on his thoughts of wrestlers getting unequal pay. According to the former Intercontinental Champion, winning and losing should be a non-factor when it comes to the amount wrestlers are paid. Since wrestling is predetermined, and “every wrestler is as valuable as the next,” there should not be a gap in pay based on who the person is.

For many wrestling fans, this plea for equal pay does not bode well when it comes to properly recognizing what certain names are doing in order to draw crowds. Since not every WWE superstar has the captivating ability to headline shows, the general feeling is that the pay scale should reflect that. On the other side, there is the complaint, as Ryback expressed, of WWE having the ultimate ability to make or break any superstar, as well as decide who will be pushed or not.

To show the seismic gap in pay, Birmingham Live released a list of the salary for every current superstar on the WWE payroll. Without a doubt, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is on the top of the list at $10 million. This means that every time the WWE Universe sees Lesnar in a ring, he is taking $500,000 home with him. In addition, Lesnar also reportedly pockets $100 million in merchandise sales. Up next is John Cena with $8.5 million. For over a dozen years, Cena has been a main event mainstay and has more world title reigns than any WWE-bred superstar in company history.

Next is the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns, banking an annual salary of $5 million. Reigns will be competing in his fourth consecutive WrestleMania main event (with previous matches against Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and The Undertaker at WrestleMania31–33, respectively).

This feat has only been matched one time in WWE history, with Hulk Hogan being in the main event of WrestleManiaV–VIII against Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Sgt. Slaughter, and Sid Justice, respectively. He was also in the main event of WrestleMania I, II, and III but did not make the main event of WrestleMania IV.

WWE Champion A.J. Styles makes two-and-a-half times less than Reigns, and five times less than Lesnar, banking $2 million annually.

Here is the list of men’s and women’s salaries, according to Birmingham Live.

Men’s Salaries

Brock Lesnar $10 million

John Cena $8.5 million

Roman Reigns $5 million

Randy Orton $4.5m

Seth Rollins $3 million

The Miz $2.5 million

AJ Styles $2 million

Dean Ambrose $2 million

Dolph Ziggler $1.4 million

Sheamus $1 million

Jeff Hardy $1 million

Jinder Mahal $900,000

Big Show $850,000

Goldust $400,000

Titus O’Neil $300,000

Sin Cara $700,000

Chris Jericho $750,000

Luke Harper $550,000

Rusev $600,000

Erick Rowan $550,000

Bray Wyatt $1 million

Bo Dallas $300,000

Braun Strowman $300,000

Triple H $2.5 million

Apollo $300,000

Matt Hardy $650,000

Samoa Joe $800,000

Scott Dawson $250,000

Undertaker $2 million

Kane $900,000

Cesaro $500,000

Luke Gallows $250,000

Kalisto $350,000

Big Cass $250,000

Heath Slater $400,000

Curtis Axel $250,000

Curt Hawkins $200,000

Big E $500,000

Fandango $400,000

Epico Colon $200,000

Kevin Owens $750,000

Mike Kanellis $200,000

Jey Uso $250,000

Jimmy Uso $250,000

Kofi Kingston $500,000

R-Truth $550,000

Rhyno $500,000

Shinsuke Nakamura $400,000

Xavier Woods $350,000

Zack Ryder $400,000

Viktor $250,000

Women’s Salaries

Ronda Rousey $1.5 million

Charlotte Flair $550,000

Nikki Bella $350,000

Alexa Bliss $350,000

Mickie James $300,000

Brie Bella $300,000

Natalya $300,000

Asuka $250,000

Summer Rae $120,500 (recently released from WWE)

Nia Jax 100,000

Mandy Rose $80,000

Dana Brooke $200,000

Sonya Deville $100,000

Bayley $200,000

Becky Lynch $250,000

Carmella $120,000

Lana $200,000

Liv Morgan $75,000

Naomi $180,000

According to these numbers, Ronda Rousey is coming in above every current women’s wrestler at $1.5 million. If these numbers are true, one could certainly gripe backstage about the unequal pay since Rousey has not even competed in a match yet. However, there is the star power element of drawing crowds, which brings the argument full circle.