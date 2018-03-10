iPhone X, Plus, & SE Price Release Details: New Apple iPhones’ OLED Screens To Bring Hefty Price Tags

When Apple releases its latest edition iPhones, the technology may improve, but the prices won't drop.

Customers looking to upgrade to the new iPhone X Plus models may be in for a hefty cost to purchase the Apple smartphones. Reports are hitting the internet that the newest iPhones won’t drop their price at all, to accommodate new specifications and features. Among these will be OLED technology and bigger screen size. However, that also brings a high price tag due to the technology Apple is using.

A recent report from Forbes‘ Ewan Spence suggests that the top model iPhone X Plus will feature a 6.5-inch OLED screen. The expected price tag could be “an entry-level price of $1400.” Spence goes on to say that the second generation of the iPhone X, which is the smaller model of the phone, will start at $1,000, rather than dropping its price. There will also be a newer iPhone SE unveiled, but it won’t be all that cheap, with a starting price that ranges from $700 to $800.

As noted by Bloomberg Tech‘s Mark Gurman and Sam Kim, the main driving factor regarding Apple charging such a hefty price is those OLED screens. The technology is said to be better than the current liquid crystal displays in terms of battery usage and a crisper presentation on the screen. However, it costs Apple twice as much to use OLED rather than the previous displays.

As mentioned in the Bloomberg report,“Each 5.5-inch LCD screen used in the iPhone 8 Plus costs Apple $52, whereas the iPhone X’s 5.8-inch OLED display is $110, researcher IHS Markit estimates. Those prices should go up in the near term as Apple sources larger screens for its upcoming nearly 6.5-inch model.”

Apple first introduced the newest model of phones, the iPhone X, last September, which leads many people to believe the newer versions will arrive around the same time this year. The initial iPhone X featured a 5.8-inch display with the OLED technology in a “Super Retina” display. The specifications boast of a 2436 x 1125 resolution and 458 pixels per inch which was “the highest resolution and pixel density” ever built into an iPhone, per MacRumors.

It’s mentioned that many of Apple’s competitors have yet to make the switch to the newer technology as most consumers are just fine using LCD. Also, there are already some reported issues related to the OLED technology. Apple has noted that ” burn-in and slight color changes” are potential issues that could come with the repeated use of the OLED display phones.

Prices could eventually come down as more OLED screens are produced, and the technology is improved over time. There is also the potential for a newer screen type known as MicroLED screens, but the technology is far from ready to use on smartphones and could take as long as five years once introduced to replace OLED.

So for now, Apple iPhone X customers will need to pay the price for more expensive technology or make the switch to a different company in the interest of saving money.