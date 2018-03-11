Sharon Stone Sparks Engagement Rumors As She Celebrates Turning 60 With Bikini, Boyfriend, And Huge Ring

Sharon Stone once insisted that being the single mom of three boys made it almost impossible for her to find love again, but then she met Angelo Boffa.

Sharon Stone is looking stunning at 60. Flaunting her fabulous figure in a bikini and spending time with her boyfriend Angelo Boffa, Stone has caused speculation that she’s engaged by wearing an enormous diamond ring, reported People.

Sharon and Angelo headed to a beach in Miami to begin her birthday celebrations last week (Stone officially celebrated her 60th birthday on Saturday). Matching Sharon’s casually clad style, Boffa went shirtless and sported denim shorts. Both lovebirds wore headbands and sunglasses.

Sharon Stone Celebrates Birthday With Boyfriend And Emerald-Cut Diamond Ring

Stone did not reveal whether she is engaged, but that big ring on the finger usually reserved for engagement bands was thought to be an emerald-cut diamond. Prior to sparking engagement rumors, Sharon and Angelo were spotted in New York City in January 2018. They went together to the Hollywood Reporter TV Talks at the 92nd Street Y, where they were seen indulging in PDA.

The actress, who has three sons, has been married twice before. Stone and TV producer Michael Greenburg tied the knot in 1984. They finalized their divorce in 1990. Years later, Sharon chose newspaper editor Phil Bronstein for her second husband. The two enjoyed a romantic choice of a wedding day by tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in 1998.

Is Sharon Stone Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond Ring During Beach Outing with Boyfriend https://t.co/BJH3qkVcfk — People (@people) March 10, 2018

Stone’s second marriage lasted five years. In 2003, Bronstein cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce papers. Known for her candid interviews, Stone told Entertainment Tonight last year that she’s happy to be single and doesn’t believe in setting off on a search for the right man.

“I don’t think that looking [for love] is finding. I really feel that there’s a propinquity to a way that love comes into people’s lives. There’s a certain magic to it.”

Sharon’s previous engagements include producer William J. MacDonald and director Bob Wagner. She has three adopted kids, ranging in age from 17-year-old Roan Joseph to 12-year-old Laird Vonne and 11-year-old Quinn Kelly Stone.

Sharon Stone Takes Pride In Being A Single Mom Of Three

Sharon made it clear that she cherishes being a mom. With three children, however, Stone also admitted that most eligible bachelors don’t gaze upon her and decide that they want to date her and become “the baby daddy of three little kids.”

At the time, Sharon insisted that being the single mom of three children “kind of took me out of the dating sphere.” As for what the actress wants in a man, Stone said she wants to have a “real and true” romance rather than a “pretend relationship with a man that doesn’t have what it takes to step up.”

Sharon Stone has three adopted sons. Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP Images

She emphasized her appreciation for the support that she gets from her family and friends.

“I’m a single mom, raising three boys that the grace of God brought to me in this very interesting and beautiful way.”

Sharon also has discussed her past struggles to have children. The actress suffered through several miscarriages prior to adopting. She also hinted at her expectations that any man who comes into her life will join her in parenting, pointing out that becoming a dad or mom doesn’t require giving birth to a child.

“There’s never no hope of having children, or being a parent and doing it well,” emphasized Sharon. “Whether you’re single, married or any way that you partner, you can be a parent.”