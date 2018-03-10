When Ivanka Trump’s End At White House Is Allegedly Set To Occur, According To New Report By ‘Vanity Fair’

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are reportedly leaving Washington, D.C. in the near future, several sources tell 'Vanity Fair.'

Ivanka Trump is said to be unhappy with the situation in the West Wing since Chief of Staff John Kelly has reduced security clearances for her and husband, Jared Kushner. A new report by Vanity Fair reveals that her end in the White House is in the near future.

The first daughter and President Donald Trump’s special assistant reportedly told a friend about her indignation toward Kelly when news broke that Kushner had his security clearance downgraded. It turns out she and her husband may not be hanging on much longer in Washington, D.C., according to The Hive‘s report published on Friday.

President Donald Trump is “going for a clean reset” with his team. Five Republicans tell the magazine that in the coming weeks, Trump is looking to replace his senior staff. As loyal as he is to his family, this includes his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared. The order in which it’ll happen was explained by one insider.

The first to depart will allegedly be John Kelly and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. The president has reportedly been butting heads with the two for months.

After Kelly and McMaster’s exit, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are predicted to go. “Various distractions” have overshadowed their purpose in the administration. Their top-secret access has been marginalized by Kelly and sources from within anticipate them leaving the White House soon.

Ivanka’s supposed departure will occur after Jared’s. One scenario for his return to New York will be “overseeing Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign with his ally, Brad Parscale, who was hand-selected by the Trump family.” A friend of the Trump’s is calling it a “soft landing.”

When will Ivanka Trump end her time at the White House? She’s believed to stay on through the summer before “decamping” back to New York to enroll her children in a Manhattan private school.

The momentous change isn’t believed to impact their close contact with the president, however. Trump “often places significant value on the opinions expressed outside his administration, anyway,” the report states.

Sources speaking to Vanity Fair say Ivanka and Jared plan to stick around as long as possible, so it doesn’t appear that Kelly “railroaded them out of the West Wing.” The two are incensed at Kelly for sidelining their security clearances.

“Why do you have to embarrass Jared like that?” Ivanka allegedly complained to a friend about Kelly.

There have been reports in the past suggesting that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may leave their White House roles. It was predicted this time last year that they would’ve been gone by Fall 2017, but they remained in Washington. Numerous reports have claimed that Ivanka and Jared have faced mounting pressure from Trump to return to New York. The president is said to have grown weary of the negative headlines they attract.

Kushner told the Washinton Post in November that he and Ivanka aren’t planning to “pull up stakes” and are in this for the long haul and will even shop for a house in the D.C. area.