‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of March 12: Devon Agrees To Be The Baby Daddy, Abby Vs. Vikki

Next week on 'Y&R' Lily wants Hilary gone, Victor snaps at Victoria, and Ashley makes demands.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 12 reveal that two feuds reach the boiling point as lifelong enemies confront their bitterest foes. A disgruntled employee fights back against injustice as two corporations devolve into petty infighting. One woman’s quest for happiness is close to fulfillment but then her past comes back to haunt her, and it all starts Monday, March 12 on the CBS soap.

Y&R Spoilers, Monday, March 12

As the week begins, spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) won’t let go of the idea that Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) is the right man to father her child. Devon sees a new side of Hilary because of her mentoring her teen sidekick and decides to give the notion some real thought.

Devon takes a chance and lets Hilary hang out with him while he’s watching baby Sam Ashby at the GCAC and she’s thrilled. Young and the Restless spoilers say that Devon agrees to donate the sperm, but not reconcile with Hilary so long as he gets to be a real father and present in the child’s life. That same day, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) boasts to JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) about taking down her corporate rival.

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) reveals he knows that Victoria schemed to get Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) fired and is outraged. Victor steps up to help the Abbotts with Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) to try and make amends with Ashley. Victor reveals to JT that Victoria used him falsely. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) tells Vikki that her days are numbered.

Young And The Restless, Tuesday, March 13

On Tuesday, Y&R spoilers from Soap Central indicate that JT doesn’t like Victor’s accusations against Victoria. The two men bicker, but when Victor lays out all the evidence, it becomes apparent that The Mustache is correct. JT will be enraged that Victoria used him falsely. It seems that Vikki and JT might be booted from Newman soon.

Ashley told Victor she wouldn’t drop her suit or come back to NE until Victoria gets the ax. Ashley is ready to fight back against both Victoria and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Devon is happy to become a father soon, but when he shares the news with family members, it won’t get the positive reaction he was hoping for, and things turn sour.

Today on #YR, Ashley calls Victoria out and Nikki lays down the law. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pZWb2pjgyH pic.twitter.com/nTWAfwRRWA — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 7, 2018

YR Spoilers, Wednesday, March 14

At the GCAC on Wednesday, new promo photos from this week’s Soap Opera Digest show that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) runs into Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Arturo (Jason Canela). It becomes obvious that Nikki and Arturo have been canoodling. Victor shouldn’t care, but he doesn’t want it public knowledge that their marriage is a sham.

According to Y&R spoilers, Victor and Ashley are destined to renew their past romance after Arturo and Nikki’s affair is exposed. Ash will come back to Newman Enterprises, and Jack will be furious when the Mustache and his sister get cozy once again. Later in the week, Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) finds out that Devon plans to make a baby with Hilary and flips.

Soap Opera Digest reports that “Lily isn’t pulling any punches” and will do anything to stop this. If Hevon makes a baby, Lily knows that Hilary will be in their lives forever and she can’t tolerate that. Devon won’t listen to his sister, and the soap magazine says that “Lily will do whatever it takes” to stop the baby-making plans.

Y&R Spoilers For The Next Week

There are no episodes of YR on Thursday, March 15 and Friday, March 16, because of the March Madness basketball playoffs. The CBS soaps are back in full force the following week as Ashley stuns Jack with her plans for the future. Also the week of March 19, Nick gets shocking news, and Abby takes on a new challenge. Victor decides to take matters into his hands.

Catch up on the latest YR scoop on Victoria’s role in JT’s death and why Victor’s first wife is coming back to Genoa City in two weeks. Watch CBS weekdays for new Y&R episodes and check back here often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.