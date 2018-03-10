Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Hilarious Photo To Celebrate Her 35th Birthday

Mike posted a very unique photo of his wife to celebrate her big birthday.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher had a pretty unique way of celebrating his wife turning 35-years-old on March 10. The hockey player celebrated the mom of one’s big day with a hilarious photo on Instagram showing Underwood in her American Idol days rocking some pretty crazy hair.

Per Taste of Country, Mike shared the less than flattering photo, which appeared to be a snippet of when Carrie performed the Heart song “Alone” on American Idol thirteen years ago in 2005.

The snap showed the now 35-year-old rocking some seriously huge locks, which he poked a whole lot of fun at in the comments section of the snap by calling it “killer hair.”

“Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair!” Mike jokingly wrote alongside the photo.

The NHL star, who Tennessean confirmed earlier this year would be returning to the ice to continue playing for the Nashville Predators after initially retiring from the game last year, then continued, “All kidding aside you’re a blessing to Izzy and I everyday! Love you @carrieunderwood.”

“Izzy” is a reference to their son, little Isaiah who turned three last month.

Carrie shared a sweet message about her son’s birthday at the time, tweeting out a message to thank all her fans who sent along birthday wishes to her little boy on his special day.

“How is my sweet baby 3 years old?” Carrie asked on Twitter. “Thank you all for the sweet birthday wishes for the little man! He knows he is loved!”

Mike’s pretty hilarious “killer hair” upload has since gained more than 35,000 likes in the first two hours since Fisher shared it with his more than 376,000 followers on the social media site.

It seems like Underwood’s hair is a running joke with her family, as it was only a few weeks ago that the “Dirty Laundry” singer shared a hilarious painting her son did of her hair looking a little less than perfect on Instagram.

Underwood hasn’t yet publicly responded to the pretty unique photo Mike decided to share in the celebration of her birthday, though Fisher’s public declaration of love comes shortly after the athlete used the social media site to shut down the recent divorce rumors swirling around the two.

Making it very clear that he and his wife are more than happy right now despite some tabloid speculation they were heading for a split, per Us Weekly, Carrie’s man responded to a fan on Instagram that alluded to the rumors, “That’s not media. We’ve never been better. Thanks.”

Fisher also used the social media site to praise Underwood following the release of her new music video for the track “The Champion” featuring Ludacris, in which he and his Predators teammates also feature.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Sharing a clip from the music video shortly after its release, Carrie’s husband wrote on Instagram that he thought “The Champion” is “such an inspiring song and video!”

He then told Underwood in the video’s caption, “Proud of you @carrieunderwood.”

Carrie and Mike will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on July 10.