‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ’s Fury, Abby’s Purse Of Secrets, Gabigail Games, Horita Spy Exposed, And More

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 12 are plentiful, juicy, and tease explosive storylines. A few of these include JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) outrage. Stefan (Tyler Christopher) is questioned after evidence is uncovered. Abigail’s purse (Marci Miller) holds something surprising. Also, get details on the rest of the Salemites.

Valerie Faces JJ’s Fury

DOOL spoilers from SoapHub reveal that Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) wants JJ to delay the wedding until after the baby is born. He has no idea that Eli and Lani slept together. Fed up with her negativity regarding JJ and Lani’s relationship, this leads to a major confrontation. Expect to see an angry outburst from JJ, according to SoapCentral.

Baby ‘Elani’ Interrogation

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) keeps thinking about Eli’s confession. Although Eli and Lani admitted to sleeping together, they both lied about the baby. Even though Gabi questioned Lani last week, expect another tense confrontation. According to She Knows, Gabi lays into the pregnant detective.

Meanwhile, the fashionista will go on trial for murder. As for Valerie, she continues to question Eli about his plans for the baby.

Julie Faces Eli’s Wrath

DOOL spoilers also reveal that Eli will get frustrated with Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) behavior. He will give his grandmother a piece of his mind. Despite the tense scene, don’t expect a falling out. These two will end up sharing a warm embrace, according to sneak peek photos in Soap Opera Digest.

Victor Makes ‘Brave’ Confession

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) left Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). In order for a reconciliation to happen, Victor had to tell Eve (Kassie DePaiva) the truth.

Eve unleashes her rage during the vow recital and dumps Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). However, don’t expect Brady and Eve to be over just yet. After getting fired, Brady takes desperate measures to win her back. It turns out that he really does love Eve. Determined to prove it, Brady gives her an ultimatum.

Claire & Ciara Brady’s Chaotic Conflict

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is shocked by Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) news. It is just one more attempt to get revenge on the aspiring singer. However, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will advise Claire to make peace.

Meanwhile, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will share a kiss with Ciara. However, their romance might hit a snag. The young man does not approve of Ciara’s latest plan to destroy Claire.

Chad DiMera’s Snooping Exposes Hidden Evidence

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will take matters into his own hands. He is convinced that Stefan is responsible for Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death. He also believes Stefan framed Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). This prompts him to search Stefan’s office. He ends up finding Andre’s missing phone. This leads to Chad and Lani firing questions at the Salem newcomer.

Abigail’s Purse Reveals Surprising Discovery

Expect Abigail to seek Kayla’s help for her headaches. It is also teased that “Gabby” is forced to impersonate Abby in front of Kayla and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Then, two Salemites will make a surprising discovery located inside of Abigail’s purse.

More Personalities Emerge

Chad is concerned about his wife, and so are “Chabby” fans. Although he isn’t aware of her mental state, he knows something is wrong. Chad turns to Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) for advice. Meanwhile, Stefan is also worried and tells Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) about Abigail’s third personality, Dr. Laura Horton.

Andre DiMera May Force Abby To Face Her Demons

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from NBC’s official website reveal Abigail faces a familiar face. In a weekly preview clip, she comes face-to-face with her friend, Andre DiMera. When “Gabby” took over Abigail’s mind, Andre was brutally murdered. The encounter could either help heal the distressed young woman, or it could make her get much worse.

‘Gabigail’ Games

Gabby will be in a vulnerable state, or she will pretend to be in order to gain Stefan’s trust. During a conversation, she opens up to him. Then, she switches gears and makes a bold decision.

‘Stayla’ Scenes, Adrienne Kiriakis Returns

Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) might be facing blindness. Despite his troubling prognosis, Steve and Kayla are leaning on each other and hoping for the best. It is teased that fans can look forward to a touching “Stayla” moment.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also confirm that Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) returns. She will offer her support to Steve during his medical crisis. He has always been there for Adrienne, and now it is time for her to do the same.

Salem Smooch Exposes ‘Horita’ Spy

Will Horton and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) share a kiss. Even though “Horita” might explore a romance, there is a problem. Sonny Kiriakis is still reeling from a broken heart. Spying on Will and Paul, Sonny will be furious about the kiss and issues a warning.

Will’s Words Of Wisdom

John Black (Drake Hogestyn) is overcome with guilt. DOOL spoilers indicate that Will Horton offers some advice. He encourages John to forgive himself. However, only time will tell if he can get through to the guilt-ridden Salemite.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.