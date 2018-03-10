Donald Trump Fits ‘Stereotypical Profile’ Of A Cult Leader, Mind Control Expert Steve Hassan Claims

Trump's most fervent supporters also show characteristics of cult followers, he claims.

Donald Trump fits the “stereotypical profile” of a cult leader, a nationally recognized expert on mind control has claimed.

In an interview with Salon, author Steve Hassan noted that the strategies Trump undertakes to push his own version of reality on followers is the same one employed by the leaders of cults — and his supporters’ ability to accept Trump’s version of reality is reminiscent of cult followers.

“Donald Trump fits the stereotypical profile of a cult leader,” Hassan said. “His followers fit the model as well. Many of them, especially the ones that say, ‘He could do anything and we would still believe him, we would still follow him,’ sound like people who have been indoctrinated into a totalistic mindset.”

Hassan’s statements come amid greater scrutiny on Donald Trump’s mental acuity, with experts and insiders (including one cited by MSNBC host Joe Scarborough via Newsweek) questioning whether Trump could be suffering from dementia or some other kind of mental illness.

Mind control expert and author Steve Hassan sees an even more potential danger, noting that Trump’s strategies of “fear programming, redefining reality and defining independent journalism as ‘fake news’ mirrors a country on the verge of a totalitarian takeover.”

Hassan elaborated on how Trump’s support was different than the fervent supporter of other politicians, like Barack Obama. He noted that Trump’s penchant for lying about all kinds of things — including small things like the weather at his inauguration — causes followers to doubt their own view of reality.

Trump’s demand for total loyalty from those around him also fits the characteristics of a cult leader, Hassan added.

“The characteristics of a cult leader are that they want people to be loyal. They want people to be obedient. They want people to do whatever they’re told and they often will fire anybody who questions their judgment or authority. There is also a very low toleration for dissent. When somebody can’t admit that they were wrong or that they lied and then apologize, that’s another characteristic of cult leaders. They think they’re above the law, they think they’re God on earth, and they expect everyone to just merge into what their definition of reality is.”

Cult expert finds Trump and followers fit as a cult. It explains why they find this incompetent president perfect in their estimation. I don’t believe 24 to 35 percent of Americans can control the nation. A fact that must be established in Nov. 2018! https://t.co/k7DT3LTP6u — John Dean (@JohnWDean) March 10, 2018

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has been accused of showing the qualities of a cult leader. Author Reza Aslan has also compared Trump to a cult leader and noted that Trump himself has seemingly bragged about it, including his boast during the 2016 election that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose his supporters. Writing in the Los Angeles Times, Aslan noted that Trump has help from some prominent religious supporters who have normalized his behavior to followers and even elevated Trump to “prophetic and near divine status.”

“During the campaign, Franklin Graham, Trump’s most enthusiastic evangelical Christian supporter, dismissed his many moral failings by comparing him favorably to the flawed patriarchs and prophets of the Bible: Abraham, Moses and David,” Aslan noted, according to Yahoo!.

Aslan stated that Donald Trump’s status as a cult-like leader could have terrible repercussions should Trump ever come under fire for the Russia probe or be removed from office, with a heightened chance of violent outbursts from his core followers.