‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Monday, March 12: Victor-Maggie Reunion, Sonny Spies, Brady Dumped At Altar

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 12, tease that the week starts off with some interesting storylines. Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) finally agrees to Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) demand. Eve (Kassie DePaiva) dumps Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) at the altar. “Stayla” enjoy a warm moment, while someone spies on “Horita” kissing.

Victor & Maggie Reconcile

According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers for Monday tease Victor and Maggie will reconcile. As fans recall, Maggie was horrified after discovering the plan for Eve. The feisty redhead admitted that Eve was not her favorite person. However, she drew the line when it came to playing with someone’s heart.

Victor Kiriakis Confesses

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Victor finally relents. He is desperate to get Maggie back. The only way she will return home is if he tells Eve the truth. It appears that he complies with the demand, which leads to a shocking wedding revelation.

‘Brave’ Wedding Shocker

Brady is trying to convince everyone, including himself, that he is playing Eve. However, the single father has real feelings for the Kiriakis widow. Due to Victor telling Eve the truth, Brady is blindsided and stunned. Just when she is supposed to say her vows, she dumps Brady at the altar.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kassie DePaiva spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Brady and Eve. Even though “Brave” is over for now, they could reconcile. Brady realizes he is in love and refuses to give up on proving it to Eve.

‘Stayla’ Steal A Moment

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday tease some heartwarming “Stayla” moments. Due to being poisoned, Steve “Patch” Johnson is going blind. Despite Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) concern, look forward to the two focusing on the positive aspects of their lives. Steve and Kayla will share a touching moment together.

Sonny Spies On ‘Horita’

Fans are divided on whether “Wilson” should reconcile or if “Horita” belongs together. It seems that right now, the writers are leaning toward Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean).

After some romantic tension the past few weeks, the two will kiss. However, they are not alone, SoapCentral reported. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) spies on them. Still reeling from Will rejecting him, Sonny has a major problem with “Horita” kissing. This causes the heartbroken man to give Paul a warning.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.