Possible Spoiler Regarding AJ Styles And The WWE Championship Following ‘WWE Fastlane’

A recent advertisement revealed who will be WWE Champion following the 'WWE Fastlane' event.

WWE Fastlane is the last pay-per-view to the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. Barring something happening on a Raw or SmackDown Live before April 8, Fastlane will most likely be the final stages to secure title feuds for the showdown in New Orleans. Right now, AJ Styles will be defending his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, John Cena, and Dolph Ziggler on March 11.

Originally, the advertised match was Styles defending the title in Columbus, Ohio, against Randy Orton, Owens, Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a five-way match. However, plans changed when Nakamura won the Royal Rumble match and locked in his spot in one of the main events for WrestleMania. In his interview following the 30-man battle royal victory, Nakamura announced that he is vying to capture the WWE Championship from AJ Styles.

Randy Orton also was shuffled out of the match, and now is competing for the one title that has alluded him in his 16 years competing in the WWE, the United States Championship. Orton looks to capture the title from Bobby Roode, who won it by defeating Jinder Mahal in the tournament finals. This tournament was put in place after Dolph Ziggler relinquished the title and walked out, but this angle was abruptly stopped when he returned at the Royal Rumble and turned his sights on the WWE Championship on the following SmackDown Live shows.

With all of these scenarios surrounding the WWE Championship, a recent advertisement has potentially spoiled the outcome of the Fastlane main event.

Possible spoiler regarding AJ Styles and the WWE Championship following #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/Q9QVy5XVWq — Pancakes&Powerslams (@CraveWrestling) March 8, 2018

As shown in the advertisement, AJ Styles is still shown as WWE Champion, and the main event will be Styles vs. Owens vs. Zayn vs. Corbin in a Fatal 4-Way match for the title. This is will be at a WWE Live event in Dayton, Ohio, one day following Fastlane.

Two names who are left out of this match, John Cena and Dolph Ziggler, could be moving on to different feuds after Fastlane. For Cena, the general consensus is that he will indeed be competing against The Undertaker for the first time at WrestleMania. For Ziggler, there are no big plans for him as of now.

Even for Corbin, Zayn, and Owens, these names could be placed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Recent reports state that Zayn and Owens are planning to head that way, and WWE could use the angle of Corbin previously winning the battle royal in order to make his appearance in the match more meaningful.