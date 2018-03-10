Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu Could Be A Target If Released By Cardinals Per ‘NFL Spin Zone’

Could the Dallas Cowboys make a move on Tyrann Mathieu if he's released by the Cardinals?

The Dallas Cowboys could have found a way to fix their defensive issues in the secondary if the Arizona Cardinals release safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to NFL Spin Zone. The Cardinals have asked Mathieu to take a pay cut from the remaining money left on his two-year deal. Mathieu is due to make $18.75 million which will become guaranteed on March 16 if he’s not cut or traded.

When asked about taking a pay cut during a recent appearance on the NFL Network, Mathieu had a few things he wanted to get off his chest as he laid his thoughts down.

“There’s many ways you could restructure a contract instead of just taking money out of my pocket,” Mathieu said. “Taking money out of my pocket, I don’t like how that feels.”

Mathieu would also go on to say that if he elected to play in the Pro Bowl for the 2017 season, he believes that this pay cut issue would not be happening. “I wouldn’t say [the pay cut offer] was a spit in the face but… I was offered to play in the Pro Bowl. So had I played in the Pro Bowl, would the narrative be different? Because I don’t know many teams who cut Pro Bowl players. I think about all those things,” Mathieu said.

Mathieu has played well for the Cardinals over his career. He has started 57 of his 66 games. He has registered 11 interceptions to go along with four forced fumbles, 281 tackles, and four sacks.

According to CBS Sports, it will be a surprise if Mathieu is on the Cardinals’ roster past March 16. While Cardinals fans may be in shock, this could bode well for a team like the Cowboys. The Cowboys finished the season ranked 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and a player with Mathieu’s skills could give the Cowboys hope. After the failed experiment with Byron Jones, the Cowboys’ defense may be in need of an upgrade.

This could be a huge move if the Cowboys are able to land Mathieu with the Giants and Eagles and their dangerous wide receivers. But if the Cowboys are serious about being listed as contenders again, this is a move that should be made. Mathieu had his trouble while at LSU but has been an outstanding pro player both on and off the field. Despite the issues the Cowboys have had with recent signings, Mathieu appears to have his head on straight.