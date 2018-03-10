‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Mon. March 12: Devon Wants A Baby, Ashley’s Ultimatum, Victor Indulges Dina

Devon's shocking confession, while Victor confronts Victoria after talking to Ashley, plus Dina relives the good old days.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 12 reveal that Devon (Bryton James) is a step away from fulfilling his dreams, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been caught, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) setting the terms and Victor (Eric Braeden) indulging Dina’s (Marla Adams) dreams of days gone by. The week kicks off with the theme of redemption and it seems as if even Hilary (Mishael Morgan) deserves a second chance. Young and the Restless spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Devon will be on babysitting duty and looking after Sam. Y&R fans will remember that Hilary has been banned from Sam since she is persona non grata in the Ashby household. However, Devon knows that he can’t be blamed if little Sam bumps into Hilary at the club.

Devon will call Hilary to come down and she will remark that she could never tire of watching uncle and nephew interact. Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 10 state that Devon will make an announcement that will shock Hilary. According to Soap Central, Devon will tell Hilary that he has made a decision about fathering a baby with her. It seems as if Mr. Hamilton is longing to become a father and will agree to father Hilary’s child. It seems as if spending so much time with Sam has awakened paternal feelings in Devon. Hilary will be over the moon, but Devon will warn her that they will only be co-parents and nothing more.

After Abby found the incriminating evidence that tied Ashley and Jack (Peter Bergman) together, Victor will confront Victoria about colluding with the enemy. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria will admit to setting Ashley up but will try to defend herself by saying that her father is blind when it comes to Ash’s faults. She feels justified in trying to oust Ashley. Of course, Y&R fans will remember that not too long ago Victoria fired Cane because she suspected him of company espionage. It seems as if she has a double standard when it comes to business. Later, Abby and Victoria will rip into each other with Abby threatening her that she and her mother will soon rule the Newman empire.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina will relive days gone by when she dresses up for her John in anticipation of the “winter formal” he will be taking her to. Luckily, Victor will indulge Ashley’s mother and take her to Top of the Tower where they will dance the night away. For all Victor’s cold and calculating moves, he still manages to steal his way into the hearts of those he cares about.