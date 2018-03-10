Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson ‘Sex Tapes’ Help With ‘Research,’ Claims Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan admits he watched famous women's leaked sex tapes, but the TV journalist insists that it was 'purely for research,' claiming that 'every' journalist has viewed Kim's, Pamela's, and Paris' videos.

Piers Morgan has some helpful information for journalists who want to follow in his famous footsteps: When you’re researching celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Pamela Anderson, take time to view their sex tapes. Known for his outspoken approach, Piers revealed that he believes it’s his journalistic duty to study leaked videos of the women he plans to interview. In the case of Kim, Pamela, and Paris Hilton, Morgan said that he fulfilled his responsibilities by watching their sex tapes, according to Metro.

Piers Morgan Watched Pamela Anderson’s Sex Tape “Purely For Research”

At 52, Piers has a loyal following in his role as the Good Morning Britain anchor and Life Stories show, a position that involves interviewing the famous (and infamous). Prior to appearing on his show with his guests, Morgan shared that he does his best to investigate their histories. For Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson, and Paris Hilton, those leaked sex tapes marked milestones in their lives. However, Piers admitted that his TV guests don’t always know that he’s seen their videos.

“I didn’t tell [Pamela Anderson] this but I think I did watch her sex tape once. Purely for research.”

The TV journalist compared checking out Pamela’s sex tape before her guest turn on Life Stories to watching Paris Hilton’s and Kim Kardashian’s videos, which he claims that all journalists have viewed.

Journalists Should Study Sex Tapes Because Of Their Impact, Says Piers Morgan

Morgan insists that he isn’t the only journalist who has made a point of watching famous women’s sex tapes. In particular, he believes that members of the media probably have seen Paris’, Kim’s, and Pamela’s videos.

“Every journalist has watched them…I am not afraid to admit that I have cast a journalistic, research only eye over these tapes.”

But Piers views himself as one of the very few journalists brave and bold enough to admit that he has watched the videos. Morgan contends that if asked, the majority of media members most likely would deny that they have viewed Kardashian’s, Hilton’s, and Anderson’s leaked sex tapes. However, he feels that it is important to obtain the tapes and watch them for research.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian are famous for their sex tapes. Chris Polk / AP Images

“I think if you don’t, you can’t understand what they are and what impact they may have had on the people,” pointed out Piers.

Pamela Anderson’s Sex Tape As Case Study

Morgan also attacked the perception that Pamela Anderson “deliberately” leaked her sex tape. Noting that many think she released her video, Piers disagrees. He believes that Anderson is innocent.

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, Pamela’s husband at the time, filmed Anderson’s sex tape. He revealed in the Motley Crue biography, The Dirt, that he carefully took the video and locked it into a safe at their home. But when builders entered the home to perform work, the safe was opened. The tape was allegedly then stolen.

After the alleged theft, Pamela’s sex tape raked in about $77 million in less than one year following its release. Neither Anderson nor Tommy could halt the release. They subsequently signed over the copyright to Club Love.

As the Inquisitr reported, Kim Kardashian’s fame has been credited in part to her own sex tape saga. Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J made the tape with Kim.