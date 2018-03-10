Katy Perry’s Convent Battle Takes Tragic Turn: Nun Dies During Court Appearance

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman dropped dead in the courtroom during a post-judgment hearing for the singer’s convent case.

A nun embroiled in Katy Perry’s legal battle over the purchase of a convent has died—and her sudden death occurred during a court proceeding related to the high-profile case. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, died suddenly while at court for a post-judgment hearing regarding the sale of the Los Feliz convent that Katy Perry wants to purchase. Sister Catherine Rose was one of two nuns at odds with the “Roar” singer over the 8-acre hilltop property.

According to Fox 7, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman “collapsed and died” during a court appearance related to the case on Friday, March 9. Holzman was a member of The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary, an order of nuns that lived in the home for 40 years before selling the property to entrepreneur Dana Hollister.

While Hollister planned to keep the property open to the public by turning it into a boutique hotel, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles intervened, saying Sister Catherine Rose Holzman and Sister Rita Callanan did not get the authorization of Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez before completing the sale. A jury later ordered that Hollister pay close to $10 million in compensatory damages to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and Perry for interfering in the sale of the property. While a judge has now cleared the way for Katy Perry to buy the estate, her bid still awaits approval by the Vatican.

Nun dies during court proceeding over property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry https://t.co/9mPC0XMqPR pic.twitter.com/WjBMTG85Sz — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 10, 2018

According to TMZ, shortly before her death, Sister Catherine Rose told reporters that the nuns asked Hollister to “save” them by buying the convent property.

“She had nothing to do with forcing herself on us,” the nun said. “And to Katy Perry, please stop. It’s not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people.”

Katy Perry previously met the nuns for a face to face meeting to discuss her interest in the convent property. According to the Los Angeles Times, Perry, who is famous for hits like “Teenage Dream,” downplayed her sexy image by dressing conservatively and singing “Oh Happy Day” for the sisters. Katy also reportedly showed the nuns her “Jesus” tattoo and talked about her plans to move her mother and grandmother into the 8-acre villa.

But Katy Perry’s petition to purchase the convent property did not fly with the nuns. According to CNBC, the two nuns stated in a letter to the archdiocese that that sale of the convent property to Katy would go against their sacred vows.

“In selling to Katy Perry, we feel we are being forced to violate our canonical vows to the Catholic Church,” the sisters said in 2015.

Katy Perry has not commented on Sister Catherine Rose’s death. Perry’s stint as a judge on the American Idol revival begins Sunday, March 11 on ABC.