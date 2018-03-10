‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Be The Longest Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Ever

The movie will reportedly beat ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ which was "only" two hours and 27 minutes long.

Moviegoers will definitely be getting their money’s worth when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters next month. According to AMC Theatres, the upcoming superhero team-up film has been revealed to be the longest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 19th film in the MCU will reportedly run for a staggering two hours and 36 minutes, which means that fans will likely have to properly plan their bathroom breaks beforehand.

The upcoming film will officially beat Captain America: Civil War, the current title holder for the longest MCU movie ever released. The majority of the MCU films that have been released so far have mostly broken through the two-hour mark, with the shortest being 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which only ran for one hour and 52 minutes.

The relatively long runtime is likely required to properly tell the entire backstory that would lead up to the eventual battle between the Avengers, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thanos. The upcoming movie will need to revisit the current status of each superhero before showcasing the final battle that will decide the fate of the universe. Based on the recently released trailers, several key storylines will need to be properly outlined in the upcoming film. This includes Thor and Hulk’s return after the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Peter Parker getting his new Stark-built spider suit, Wakanda preparing for war, and Captain America getting his new Vibranium gauntlets from Shuri to replace his old shield. The reunion between Steve Rogers and the rest of the Avengers will also likely take up a lot of time given the events that had transpired in Captain America: Civil War.

There is also the matter of the Guardians of the Galaxy and their role in the ongoing efforts to stop the mad titan from acquiring the Infinity Gauntlet. Several scenes will have to be dedicated to Star-Lord’s arrival on earth and in the team meeting up with Doctor Strange and the rest of the superheroes. Several characters such as Black Widow, Ant-Man, Vision, Scarlet Witch, and Hawkeye will most likely also have their own respective scenes to set up their story and their role in the upcoming battle.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters on April 27. A direct sequel is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2019.