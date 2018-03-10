Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Look Romantic In Rare Public Appearance In Malibu

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn make rare public appearance this week while hiking.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, looked happy together in a rare public appearance this week. The pair was spotted taking a hike in Malibu on Wednesday. Taylor was wearing a gray tank top and shorts with a sweater tied around her waist. The “Shake It Off” singer had her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Us Weekly reports that Swift was holding onto Alwyn’s arm, which can be seen in tweets posted by Billboard and Daily Mail below. The magazine first reported Taylor and Joe dating in May 2017, but by all accounts have kept their romance mostly private.

Taylor Swift is gearing up for her “Reputation” tour. A source told Us in December that Joe Alwyn will be joining his sweetheart on the road. An insider claims that the 27-year-old British actor really appeals to the singing megastar because he’s confident and has his own career. She also likes the fact he doesn’t seek attention and is “low-key.” The source added that Joe “really loves” Taylor, and she thinks he “might be the one.”

As Billboard reports, Taylor’s romance with Joe is playing out less in the public eye than with her previous suitors. When the 28-year-old was dating Joe Jonas in 2008 and Tom Hiddleston in 2016, the relationships were in the spotlight.

Taylor Swift makes rare public appearance with boyfriend Joe Alwyn & fans can’t contain their excitement https://t.co/A3QQ6be6Xg pic.twitter.com/ERXY2nuuGP — billboard (@billboard) March 9, 2018

Low-key couple Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn hold hands on romantic hike in Malibuhttps://t.co/4xS6LFzWlK — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 9, 2018

Daily Mail has a number of images of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn on their hike in Malibu. The report specifies that the couple was hiking around Solstice Canyon. In spite of the paparazzi’s presence, they enjoyed their time together getting out in the California sunshine.

Alwyn wore a gray T-shirt and dark blue jeans for the hike. He’s best known for his role in the 2016 war drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, reports the British news source.

An onlooker told EOnline that Taylor looked “exhausted” and was “very close” to Joe during their hike. They held hands and were arm in arm. The witness said they seemed very at ease with each other and “relaxed.” They were focused only on each other and were in “deep conversation,” the source shared. They hiked for about 90 minutes with a bodyguard accompanying them.

According to the report, the last time Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted together was at the singer’s Jingle Ball in New York City.