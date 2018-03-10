Director Patty Jenkins announced the casting news on Twitter shortly after the rumor circulated online.

Kristen Wiig is about to sink her claws into a brand new role, as the Oscar-nominated actress has officially signed on to play the crucial character of Diana Prince’s next nemesis Cheetah in the highly anticipated Wonder Woman sequel, which will see Gal Gadot reprise her part as the titular heroine.

Following a heap of speculation online, director Patty Jenkins confirmed the news herself on Friday. In a vastly shared tweet, she expressed her excitement over the latest casting update for the upcoming DC Comics movie, which is expected to begin filming soon in preparation for its November 1, 2019, release.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!!” Jenkins announced on Twitter to her 168,000 followers.

“I’m SO excited [to] welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful!” lead star Gadot wrote in an enthusiastic follow-up tweet.

There have been a number of incarnations of Wonder Woman’s arch-rival Cheetah ever since her first introduction in the sixth issue of the comic book over 70 years ago, in which she appears as a wealthy socialite named Priscilla Rich who suffers from multiple personality disorder.

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

However, it is rumored that Wiig will take on the role of Barbara Ann Minerva/Cavendish, a mythology obsessed adventurer who has an aptitude for learning languages, when she prowls on to the scene as the latest iconic villain to face off against our beloved Amazonian princess.

At this point in her acting career, Wiig is known for playing eccentric and outrageous characters, often with hilarious results. The actress previously tapped into her villainous side when she starred as the delightfully terrifying Alexanya Atoz in Zoolander 2, a comical role in which she teamed up with criminal mastermind Jacobim Mugatu, portrayed by Will Ferrell.

Despite her comedic background, Wiig has landed several dramatic acting parts over recent years, with critically praised appearances in The Skeleton Twins and The Martian, as well as a terror-inducing cameo in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller Mother, all showcasing her impressive range and versatility.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Outside of this recent casting news, details about the upcoming Warner Bros. sequel remain sparse, though it is expected that the movie will be a period piece like its predecessor, with a Cold War backdrop, as it is thought to be set during the 1980s.

The fourth installment in the DC Extended Universe, released this past summer, quickly became a critical and commercial success, earning $821.8 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the top highest-grossing superhero origin movies of all time.

With production on Wonder Woman 2 scheduled to begin in May, additional news should be forthcoming in the next few months. So, watch this space.