Jill Duggar Wears High Heels And A Dress That Her Mother Would Find Revealing For Derick Dillard’s Birthday

Jill Duggar helped Derick Dillard celebrate his birthday by cooking him breakfast and getting all dressed up for him.

Jill Duggar doesn’t have to wear pants to break her family’s fashion rules. Skirts and dresses are a must for women in the Duggar household, but there are strict restrictions on how short they can be. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Jill’s latest outfit does not meet these standards.

On Friday, Derick Dillard revealed that he and Jill Duggar celebrated his 29th birthday by enjoying a romantic evening out together. Derick shared a photo of what they wore for their special date night, and the outfit his wife donned was rather revealing — for a Duggar. Her dark blue dress with a flared skirt left a few inches of her thigh uncovered. According to Michelle Duggar, showing this much skin is a big biblical no-no.

After studying the Bible, the matriarch of the 19 Kids and Counting clan came to the conclusion that women must keep themselves covered up from the neck to below the knee. In a TLC blog post, Michelle explained that this is because “God talks about the thigh being uncovered, and how that’s nakedness and shame.”

As you can see, the top half of Jill Duggar’s birthday outfit meets her family’s modesty standards with its high neckline and long sleeves. However, the gold heels that she paired with her dress are unusually high for a Duggar.

If Jill’s look if giving fans a sense of déjà vu, it’s because she wore the same outfit to a wedding back in January. This time, she got all dressed up to visit a restaurant that the Duggar family just can’t seem to get enough of, the MarketPlace Grill in Springdale, Arkansas. The Duggars usually celebrate their birthdays there because they can get a free chocolate mess, an ice cream sundae loaded with so much chocolate sauce that it spills out over the sides of its glass. Jill has carried this tradition over to her own family, and it’s one that Derick has embraced wholeheartedly.

“Yumm… #marketplace chocolate messes are the best birthday treat!” he wrote on Instagram.

Derick didn’t just get to enjoy dinner and dessert for his birthday. His wife made sure that his final morning as a 20-something was special by making him breakfast. The home-cooked meal included an avocado-topped omelette, bacon, and strawberries.

“Thanks to my wonderful wifey @jillmdillard for the delicious birthday breakfast today!” Derick wrote of his wife’s efforts in the kitchen. “You’re the best babe! The trials of life are tough, but there’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey with.”

Unfortunately for Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar’s fans, they won’t get to see Derick’s birthday celebration or his wife’s rule-breaking outfits on future episodes of Counting On. Derick decided to cut ties with TLC, and he took his family with him. The Duggar husband claims that he made this decision in part because they were all working as unpaid volunteers.