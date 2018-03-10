Little Lucas Hernandez has now been missing for more than 20 days after vanishing without a trace from his Wic

The young boy vanished from his Wichita, Kansas home weeks ago and has not been seen or heard from since.

Little Lucas Hernandez has now been missing for more than 20 days after vanishing without a trace from his Wichita, Kansas home. Local police have conducted exhaustive searches for the young boy and diligently continue to investigate his mysterious disappearance.

Authorities are currently following up on new leads and tips they receive and continue to work with the well-known search and rescue group Texas Equusearch to try to locate Lucas, reports The Wichita Eagle. Nevertheless, the report indicates that Equusearch temporarily placed Lucas’ case on hold at the beginning of the week to work on another missing person case but are slated to return to the Wichita area to continue looking for the boy.

In the days following Lucas’ disappearance, police searched a number of different parks in the region, including Chapin, Chisholm, Cottonwood, Dr. Glen Dey, and Harrison, using divers, horses, canines, drones, and all-terrain vehicles, according to The Wichita Eagle. The report further notes that active park searches have been suspended for now.

Lucas was reported missing by his stepmother, Emily Glass, 26, on February 17, 2018 at around 6:15 p.m. She told police that she last saw the 5-year-old at about 3 p.m. in his bedroom before she took a shower and fell asleep, the The Wichita Eagle reports.

An Amber Alert was not issued for Lucas because, according to police, there was no evidence that the boy had been abducted, reports The Wichita Eagle.

Glass was subsequently charged with child endangerment, according to KWCH 12 News. The complaint against Lucas’ stepmother alleges that on February 16, a day before she reported him missing, she allowed a 1-year-old child to be placed in a dangerous situation.

EXTRA HELP FROM TEXAS: EquuSearch founder Tim Miller and volunteers are assisting in the search for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez in Kansas. The boy has been missing for almost two weeks. https://t.co/QFlfFTOMGK pic.twitter.com/XmjXeVHQ26 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 4, 2018

The Wichita Eagle reports that Glass has a 1-year-old daughter and remains behind bars in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Stepmom of missing Lucas Hernandez is in court. Emily Glass is quiet as judge reads her charges. The search for Lucas is in its 9th day. Stay with @KSNNews at 5 and 6 for updates. #ksn pic.twitter.com/xYBm8sqztW — Emily Younger (@EmilyYoungerKSN) February 26, 2018

Lucas Hernandez was born December 3, 2012, and is described as being approximately 4-feet in height, and weighing about 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it, black sweatpants, and white socks.

The Wichita Police Department is urging anyone with any type of information regarding Lucas to call their tip line at 316-383-4661.