'Black Panther' has had a successful run for four consecutive weekends at the box office. Can it maintain its top-charting performance will depend on the success of 'A Wrinkle in Time'?

Black Panther has topped the charts for four consecutive weekends at the box office. The Marvel and Disney franchise with this movie has officially crossed the $1 billion mark and the achievement comes in on the fourth weekend since the initial release.

The film not only achieved the billion-dollar mark but joins two successful films to cross this feat. According to Box Office Mojo, Black Panther topped $1 billion. In addition, it joins the Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man 3 for crossing the record-breaking number at the box office.

The numbers reported were thanks to a strong opening in China, which is the world’s second-largest market. As reported by Forbes, the opening day in China was successful and grossed $22.3 million. This puts Black Panther in a great position for another top-charting weekend.

Elsewhere, the release in the Chinese market by Marvel turns Black Panther as the second most successful release. The news reported by Fortune confirmed this was the second most successful release since Marvel’s 2016 Captain America: Civil War.

“That gave Black Panther the best opening day gross in China for a Marvel movie since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, which took in over $30 million on its first day in Chinese theaters on its way to grossing a whopping $180 million in that country overall.”

???? "Black Panther" Has Now Made More Than $1 Billion At The Box Office https://t.co/9QHBSAc4Tr pic.twitter.com/0IHyBFfW7m — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 10, 2018

The most recent movie to cross the $1 billion mark by Marvel was the 2016 Captain America film. Furthermore, the Fortune analysis added that this the second-grossing Marvel film domestically in the U.S with $520 million.

The days of Black Panther commanding the box office may be numbered. Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time brought to the box office $10.2 million and moviegoers have positioned the film to directly compete with its other rival Black Panther.

Wakanda FOREVER! Black Panther Has Officially Clocked $1 Billion At Box Office, Black Film Myth Streeped Eweh https://t.co/NnBLQWIzhp pic.twitter.com/8LuiztsmeK — Bossip (@Bossip) March 10, 2018

Variety reports that Black Panther is on pace to be in the top 10 films released in the U.S and within striking distance of the Dark Knight’s domestic totals. Also, the movie could reach the third-highest fourth weekend of all time and possibly dethrone The Avengers. The film grossed $36.7 million at the box office.

“It would also give ‘Black Panther’ the third-highest fourth weekend of all time, taking the title from ‘The Avengers’ with $36.7 million. ‘Avatar’ and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ currently hold the one and two spots, with $50.3 million and $42.4 million respectively. A 44% drop for the tentpole’s fourth weekend would be on par with its third-weekend decline of 41%.”

The movie was reported to have crossed the $900 million mark on March 6 and headed for more accomplishments. It will be interesting to see where the movie ranks once the weekend is over.