Colin Firth’s Wife, Livia Guiggioli, Admits Past Affair With Stalker

On Friday, Colin Firth’s wife of over 20 years, Livia Guiggioli, admitted to a past affair with the man accused of stalking the couple. The couple made the admission through Firth’s representative, Luke Windsor, in a statement made available to USA Today.

For various reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public.

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time, Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited. Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented.”

Livia Guiggioli, 48, an Italian film producer, admitted the affair took place in the short time she separated from multiple award-winning actor Colin Firth, 57, between 2015 and 2016 with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, 55. Guiggioli initially claimed that Marco was harassing her with “frightening” messages but eventually admitted to an affair when Marco claimed she was making the allegations to cover up their dalliance.

According to Business Insider, Brancaccia started harassing the couple in September 2016 because “he could not face being cut out of the life of his friend.” However, Brancaccia’s lawyers denied the claim by the Firths. “He has absolutely nothing to do with the events described and has already filed a legal complaint to protect his good name and his honour, and to be able to supply his version of the truth of what happened.”

As a result of the “stalking” accusation, Firth contacted the Italian police, who promptly swung into action. Italian magistrates were urged to investigate the accusation last year and after news of this made the rounds in Italian media, notably La Republicca, Marco Brancaccia denied stalking the couple. Rather, he claims that Guiggioli invented the hoax to cover up their affair.

Brancaccia also claimed that Guiggioli ended the affair. After which, he sent her two Whatsapp messages as well as Christmas and birthday greetings before he emailed Colin Firth about their affair. According to The Times, the stalking allegation was made in February 2017.

Brancaccia, who serves as ANSA’s bureau chief in Brazil, also claimed to have met Livia first as a teenager on a beach in South Rome and have remained friends after he ran into her again years later. “We swapped emails, I went to their parties, it turned into a romantic affair,” claimed Brancaccia.

Brancaccia also claimed to have secretly met Ms. Giggioli in New York, London, Iceland, and Rome in the course of their affair, according to The Times. While Colin Firth and wife admitted to the affair, they still claimed that the Italian journalist stalked Livia after the affair.

Under Italian law, stalking is punishable with a jail term ranging from six months to four years. In other words, if Brancaccia is found guilty of the Firths’ claims, he could spend up to the next four years behind bars.

Firth and Guiggioli exchanged marital vows in 1997 and their union has produced two teenage sons: 16-year-old Luca and 15-year-old Matteo. According to The Daily Beast, Colin Firth acquired Italian citizenship last year and the family spends most of their time in their Umbria home.