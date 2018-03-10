Tony Stark's father possibly procured the Wakandan resources illegally to create Steve Rogers' first shield.

The superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are certainly powerful on their own, but much of their story still relies on the weapons they wield. This was evident when Thor claimed he couldn’t beat Hela without his hammer in Thor: Ragnarok.

Although Mjolnir does have its own interesting backstory, it is Captain America’s shield that has captivated audiences with its history and importance. But is it possible that Howard Stark had actually stole the vibranium used to create Steve Rogers’ trusty disk? Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman may have confirmed that Tony Stark’s father had illegally obtained the materials from Wakanda.

In Captain America: The First Avenger, Howard Stark offered Steve Rogers several alternatives to the shield he once used while promoting war bonds. Steve opted for a shiny disk that Howard revealed is made of what he believes is the rarest metal on Earth. However, the older Stark did not explain how he procured the vibranium he had used for the shield. Interestingly, Chadwick Boseman offered some insight on how Howard came into possession of the metal.

The Black Panther star recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about T’Challa’s relationship with Steve Rogers in Avengers: Infinity War. Chadwick Boseman stated that the King of Wakanda and Captain America “trust each other” so much to the point that T’Challa has no qualms giving Steve the claw shields his sister Shuri crafted out vibranium. However, Boseman also stated that the piece of Wakanda’s resource being passed to Cap is now being presented by the King himself and not illegally taken.

Marvel

The theft of vibranium might not rest easy with T’Challa, but Chadwick Boseman says that his character does not hold any grudges against Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, Boseman says that the new shields that Black Panther presents Cap are “a testament to [T’Challa and Steve’s] relationship and trust.”

But will Captain America’s old vibranium shield reappear in Avengers: Infinity War? There is a possibility that Tony Stark had kept the disk after the events in Captain America: Civil War. Although it is likely that the shield will be back in the MCU flick, it might have a new owner this April.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.