‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Asks Ashley To Come Back, Lily Prevents Hilary, And Devon’s Baby

Victoria's betrayal is exposed, and Victor wants to make amends with Ashley. Meanwhile, Lily learns about the baby deal between Hilary and Devon.

This week on The Young and the Restless, Victor will finally learn the truth about Victoria’s scheme with Jack to get Ashley fired from Newman Enterprises. Meanwhile, Devon and Hilary will make a deal to make a baby, but Lily will find out about it soon enough.

Ashley Will Return On One Condition

On Monday, Victor (Eric Braeden) confronts Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about the evidence Abby (Melissa Ordway) brought to him, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soaps.com. Victoria had no choice but to come clean right then and there. She tells Victor she only wants the best for the company. But because she has lied to his father time and time again, Victor tells her he is disappointed in her before leaving.

Victor calls Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and apologizes, but she thinks it is not enough and then hangs up. Victor then makes another move to score points, coming there personally to visit Dina (Marla Adams) who has gone back in time again. He brings Dina for a dance at the Top of the Tower, and Ashley knows he is doing it for her.

Later, Victor asks Ashley to come back at Newman Enterprises. Ashley says she will only return if Victoria is fired. Victor tells her he will take it into careful consideration.

Lily gets in the way of Hilary and Devon

Devon (Bryton James) is finally agreeing to become the father of Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) baby. He said before that he does not want to, but Hilary pressed on and eventually was able to make him say yes to her demands. However, things might not go in their favor. The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soap Hub tease that Lily (Christel Khalil) will learn about their deal, and she will do everything to prevent her brother from having a child with Hilary.

Lily does not like Hilary even before, and much more when she learned that Hilary aided Juliet (Laur Allen) in suing Cane (Daniel Goddard) for a fake sexual harassment accusation.

Find out how things unfold on The Young and the Restless at 12:30 p.m. daily on CBS.