Odell Beckham Jr. Video: NFL Star Seen With ‘Suspicious White Substance’ In Leaked Clip, ‘NY Daily News’ Notes

The video comes as Beckham's relationship with the New York Giants grows increasingly strained.

Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted with what appeared to be a brown cigarette and a line of white powder in a leaked video that has gone viral, prompting speculation that the NFL star was using illegal drugs.

As the New York Daily News reported, the video hit the internet on Friday and showed the New York Giants star with what appeared to be a blunt while a woman behind him made a line of white powder. The news outlet initially reported that he was holding a blunt but in a later version described it as “suspicious thick brown cigarette” and what was initially described as cocaine was later edited to a “white substance.”

The context for the video was not immediately clear. The clip showed Odell Beckham Jr. in bed with a woman and a box of pizza, and the woman is only partially (and very briefly) seen in the three-second clip. The white substance is only seen for a split second, though some stills of the video show it more clearly.

The full leaked video of Odell Beckham Jr. can be seen here.

The leaked video comes as Beckham’s relationship with the New York Giants has become increasingly strained. As the New York Post noted, the star wide receiver has been known more for on- and off-field blow-ups than his leadership, though the hiring of new head coach Pat Shurmur was seen as a chance for Beckham to take on a new role and a more vocal role as a locker room leader.

To many, the clip elicited flashbacks to a leaked video of Miami Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster. A video released during the last season showed Foerster snorting three lines of white powder on his desk. In the video, Foerster said he was on his way to a team meeting.

“Hey babe,” he says. “Miss you. Thinking about you. How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go.”

Foerster ultimately left the team to check into rehab before being fired.

A representative for the New York Giants told the New York Daily News that the organization is aware of the Odell Beckham Jr. video but has no comment on the matter.