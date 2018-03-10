The former Winter Soldier is set for a hilarious interaction with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' weapons expert.

The greatest superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are certainly set for some major interactions in Avengers: Infinity War. It has already been confirmed that Tony Stark and Bruce Banner will be hanging out with Stephen Strange and Wong while Steve Rogers heads off to Wakanda to meet with T’Challa and Bucky Barnes. However, it looks like the former Winter Soldier’s most exciting scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film has little to do with Captain America. Bucky might need to deal with a certain master tactician who loves big guns and harbors a strange obsession with prosthetic limbs.

It’s no secret that Rocket Raccoon has a somehow unhealthy interest in prosthetics. After all, one of his first jokes in Guardians of the Galaxy was asking for an inmate’s prosthetic leg although he did not need it to get him and his friends out of The Kyln. Rocket later tried the gag again by asking for a Ravager’s prosthetic eye, an item that he triumphantly procured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. With that in mind, 89P13 will undoubtedly harangue Bucky Barnes for his new Wakandan-made arm in Avengers: Infinity War.

Entertainment Weekly recently shared some details about Avengers: Infinity War, revealing that Rocket will end up in Wakanda to fight Thanos’ Outriders. The Guardians of the Galaxy’s weapons expert is set to meet Bucky Barnes and doesn’t waste time asking to purchase White Wolf’s gun. When Bucky refuses to sell his weapon, Rocket counters by asking for his shiny new arm created by Shuri, Princess of Wakanda.

Marvel

Rocket might be interested in Bucky Barnes’ big gun and shiny prosthetic arm, but there is one character who is not particularly impressed with the talking raccoon. Danai Gurira, who will reprise her role as Okoye in Avengers: Infinity War, says her character is coping with the sudden team-up with strange creatures from another planet.

“Change is scary, but I think the learning curve is to become a citizen of the world versus a citizen of Wakanda.”

Although Okoye might have some trouble accepting help from, of all things, a talking raccoon, there is little trouble that the Wakandans will welcome all the aid they can get in defending their home from Thanos and his Outriders. The Dora Milaje are set to work with Captain America, Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War.

Catch Rocket and Bucky Barnes’ hilarious exchange when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.