‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers And Promo: Andre DiMera Appears, New Identity, Stefan’s Discovery, Vivian’s Fear

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased a huge arc for Abigail (Marci Miller). Following Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death, Abby developed a second personality called Gabby. Now, there is a third identity. A weekly promo posted on NBC’s official website confirms it is Dr. Laura Horton. Also, Andre appears to the young woman just as Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) discuss Abigail’s mental health.

Stefan DiMera Triggers Abigail’s New Identity

Stefan tried to help Abigail by forcing her to recognize that she is not “Gabby.” Instead of it bringing the young woman back, it made her worse. Psychological stress caused a panic attack, which resulted in Abigail’s mind creating a new personality.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan knew Abigail was unraveling. Instead of getting her help or telling someone, he kept it a secret. He even got rid of evidence that could link her to Andre’s murder.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tyler Christopher explained Stefan’s decision. He didn’t say anything about the “Gabigail” situation because Stefan sees an “opportunity.” However, with the appearance of another identity, he might be in over his head.

Andre DiMera Appears On Days Of Our Lives

A weekly promo posted on NBC’s official website confirms that Abigail’s third identity is Dr. Laura Horton. Stefan (Tyler Christopher) shares the development with Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel). The video clip also confirms that Andre DiMera appears to Abigail. How will facing the man she murdered affect her mental health?

The Real Dr. Laura Horton

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal that Jaime Lyn Bauer is briefly returning to the soap opera. Reprising the role of Laura Horton, her first episode will be on May 30. Not only is she Abigail’s grandmother, but she also kept Abby a secret after faking her death. While there, Laura treated the young woman for post-traumatic stress disorder. It will be interesting to find out if any additional identities surface.

Vivan’s Odd Concern

DOOL spoilers from SoapCentral state that Stefan shares some news with his mother. He tells Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) about Abigail’s third identity. Under normal circumstances, Vivian would take this information and use to it her advantage.

However, she seems to be worried. She likely doesn’t care that Abby is suffering. It is more of an acknowledgment that Abigail’s psychological decline is happening rapidly. The number of Abigail’s personalities is growing quickly. Vivian wonders how many more identities will emerge. The concern is if one of the personalities could be a threat to Vivian or Stefan, or if it could derail their elaborate scheme.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.