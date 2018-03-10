Brandy Glanville Opens Up About Explosive Amber Portwood Altercation On “Marriage Boot Bamp”

Glanville says that the Teen Mom OG star tried to "beat her up."

Brandi Glanville is spilling the details of what really happened on the set of Marriage Bootcamp during an explosive altercation with Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood. Glanville says that Portwood attacked her in an interview with Us Weekly.

“She tried to beat me up,” Brandi, 45, said, before adding that the fight was triggered she said that Amber was a “narcissist.”

Glanville’s castmate, Mob Wives’ Renee Graziano backed up the story during the same interview with Us. Renee claims that Amber climbed on top of a chair and almost “lunged” at Brandi. Glanville says that she had the support of the other cast members especially the “mafia sisters,” Renee and her sisters, Jennifer and Lana.

Brandi went on to say that, although the entire season was contentious, the incident with Amber Portwood shocked her.

“It was like, ‘Whoa, someone needs to take their meds … and trust me, she took plenty of them!”

Brandi also says that Amber and her then-fiance Matt Baier fought regularly during the filming of the show as well.

The upcoming season is called Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition and, in keeping with the theme, Brandi says focused on mending her relationship with her father on the show.

“We’ve had a contentious relationship in the past and I wasn’t sure if putting it out there on TV was gonna be good or bad. But I really knew that we needed a mediator and [that] he needed to see some things back, as did I. And that could help us.”

Find out where @AmberLPortwood and Matt went wrong. #FamilyBootCamp is back FRIDAY at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/kFATj7u3vB — WE tv (@WEtv) March 5, 2018

The fight with Brandy Glanville isn’t the only Amber Portwood fight from Marriage Bootcamp that’s making headlines. People Magazine shared a clip of Portwood getting into it with rapper, Jim Jones. The argument was over the validity of reality TV stardom. Jones, who has appeared on the reality TV show, Love & Hip Hop, said that he believes that these shows are designed to make cast members exploit themselves. Amber took offense at that and launched a fiery response at the rapper, saying that she had been on reality TV for ten years and that she had been “real” throughout the experience. She insists that not “all reality TV stars are like that.”

Portwood seems to be overreacting to the statement and it doesn’t go unnoticed by the other cast members. Jim Jones’ fiancee Chrissy Lampkin tells her to calm down and in a confessional Renee recalls that Jim didn’t directly address Amber with his statement, implying that Graziano didn’t understand why the Teen Mom responded the way that she did.

Looks like Amber is going to be a fireball in the Marriage Bootcamp house this season.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres on Friday, March 9 at 9 PM EST on WeTV.