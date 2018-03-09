Major Update On Rey Mysterio And WWE Negotiations Following Recent Injury

Here is an update on Rey Mysterio's negotiations with WWE following his recent injury.

Rey Mysterio has been quite a hot topic in the world of professional wrestling in 2018. Having started at the age of 14, Mysterio has been in the industry for almost three decades and considered by many to have broken the barrier between cruiserweights and heavyweights. After nearly 13 years in WWE, Mysterio left the company following a series of injuries.

During this run, Mysterio compiled numerous championships, including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, two reigns as Intercontinental Champion, three reigns as Cruiserweight Champion, and four reigns as Tag Team Champion. He was also the winner of the 2006 Royal Rumble match, which propelled his World Heavyweight Championship victory at WrestleMania 22.

Since his departure from WWE in 2015, Mysterio has spent his time competing for independent promotions. Most notably, Mysterio was featured in the second and third season of Lucha Underground, competing in highly raved matches against Prince Puma, Pentagon Dark, Chavo Guerrero Jr., and P.J. Black.

There were also rumblings of Mysterio possibly joining the Impact Wrestling brand, even coming as close as being slated to compete at a recent set of tapings. However, this never came to pass, and Mysterio instead was a surprise entrant of the 2018 Royal Rumble match, eliminating Adam Cole and surviving to the final six participants.

The reaction that Mysterio received was incredibly positive, which sparked reports that he is re-signing with WWE. There was even a report that he could be facing John Cena at WrestleMania 34 in replacement of The Undertaker, although that rumor has since been debunked. Still, there were plans to bring Mysterio back to compete at the grandest stage of them all. These plans were potentially derailed after Mysterio suffered an injury competing at an independent show.

Although surgery for this injury would have canceled any plans for WrestleMania, PW Insider, via Pop Culture, is reporting that the injury will not require surgery. This is significant news for Mysterio, and the opportunity of a big WrestleMania payday is still on the table.

In addition, the report states that Mysterio was able to display a healthy range of motion, which indicated that his bicep was not completely torn. As a result of this good news, Mysterio’s negotiations with WWE have resumed, and we could be seeing him compete in New Orleans on April 8.