‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kassie DePaiva On Deception Confession, Brady Tries To Win Back Eve

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased a “Brave” wedding. However, the grand event was called off after Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) deception was exposed. Actress Kassie DePaiva spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Brady and Eve. The widow is heartbroken, but Brady isn’t going to slink away quietly. He is desperate to win her heart and trust.

Fans were not sure what was really going on with “Brave.” Even though Brady claimed he was playing Eve, it seemed that he had real feelings for the widow. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Eric Martsolf said in a previous interview that Brady might have genuine romantic feelings for his adversary.

“I think he’s starting to have some genuine feelings for Eve that are definitely conflicting with his goal of getting rid of her.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that while Eve was trying to keep her guard up, she did fall for the single father. However, her wedding joy quickly turned to anguish after Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) told the truth. Even though he wanted to keep up the game, he wanted Maggie back more. The only way she would move back into the Kiriakis mansion is if Victor was honest with Eve.

After hearing about Brady’s deception, Eve dumps him at the altar. She is heartbroken but doesn’t just blame Brady. She also blames herself for not seeing the signs. As Kassie DePaiva explained, Eve really wanted to believe that someone could love her. She hasn’t been the luckiest in romance and has a rocky history with men. Add to it losing her only child to a serial killer, and she is all alone in the world.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that once alone, Brady confesses the whole truth to Eve. He admits that when he started romancing her, it was to gain the upper hand. Then, he found himself drawn to her and now, his feelings are real. Unfortunately for Brady, the damage has been done, and she doesn’t believe him.

“It doesn’t matter to her at that point. It’s more like, ‘If you really had feelings for me, you would’ve told me the truth.’ Real feelings don’t matter; it’s about trust and about believing that he might love her.”

DOOL spoilers from SoapCentral confirm that Eve deals with the betrayal in her own way. She fires Brady from Basic Black. It’s less about revenge and more about not having a constant reminder of being played for a fool. Since she is alone and can’t trust anyone, she decides to throw herself into her company.

However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady isn’t going to stay away. He is desperate to win Eve’s heart and prove that he can be trusted. Even though she wants nothing to do with him, she will participate in the game.

“Next week, she might sense that, ‘Okay, I’ll play this game. If you want me back, you’re going to have to win me back.’ She’s enjoying the fact that he’s suffering a little bit. But he’s going to have to do a lot of groveling.”

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.