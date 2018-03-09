Derick Dillard Allegedly Unfollowed By In-Laws And Duggar Family Friends, Reports ‘In Touch’

The reality star may have annoyed his in-laws so much that they've been prompted to unfollow him.

According to In Touch Weekly, Derick Dillard’s controversial views have become so annoying that his in-laws have decided they no longer wish to see his posts on social media.

Derick Dillard was the first man to marry one of the Duggar women, but since then, many fans and critics of the show have grown annoyed by his social media activity. The former reality star has been using his Twitter account to bash Jazz Jennings, the teenage transgender star of the TLC show I Am Jazz. He has told fans and followers he believes Jazz is suffering from a mental condition and that she will never be female no matter how hard she tries.

He has now turned his attention to TLC, who may or may not have kicked him off of Counting On for his infamous Twitter rants. Most recently, Derick has stated TLC never paid him for his appearance on the show and that he felt it was unfair that they didn’t pitch in for their son Israel’s medical bill after he was born by C-section.

Derick has also used his Twitter to ask members of the LGBTQ community to come to his church. When asked if they were to receive a lecture about the evils of homosexuality, Derick went silent.

#besthubbyever #footrub A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 27, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

According to In Touch Weekly, the Bates family, longtime friends of the Duggars, have mostly unfollowed Derick on social media after his Twitter spats and calling out people of the LGBTQ community. The Bates family has appeared on 19 Kids and Counting several times, as they also have 19 children as well. They have their own series, titled United Bates of America, and share many of the same religious convictions as the Duggar family.

Ben Seewald, Jessa Duggar Seewald’s husband, has also unfollowed Derick after the recent rant about TLC. It was also reported that the Bates family’s official account has unfollowed both Jill and Derick, whereas their individual accounts and Ben Seewald have only stopped keeping up with Derick.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, Derick used his social media to ask Jazz Jennings and Emma Gonzalez, a Parkland shooting survivor, out for coffee. Derick has had choice words for both Jazz and Emma, but has also decided he wants to “visit” with them (as worded in his tweet).