‘Stranger Things’ Crew Member Says She’s Leaving The Show After Witnessing Verbal Abuse, ‘ET Canada’ Reports

Netflix hit the jackpot with Stranger Things, a show that takes inspiration from The Goonies and some 1980s science fiction. It’s no wonder that it has become a fan-favorite and with an all-star cast, viewers eagerly tune in every Halloween to catch the new season. The third season is expected to premiere later this year, but one crew member won’t be returning. According to an ET Canada report, Peyton Brown has revealed that she won’t be returning for the show’s third season. Brown apparently worked as a member of the crew on Stranger Things.
She has revealed that she allegedly saw things she didn’t like, and she had made a promise to herself that she would speak up if she saw something she didn’t agree with. On Instagram, Brown is now putting forth allegations that she “personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women.” She doesn’t go into detail in the post about who she saw abusing women or who was abused, but when followers started questioning her about the Duffer brothers, she revealed that she was referring to the two brothers who created the series, according to the report.
I guess there’s no better day than #nationalwomensday to say #timesup and announce that I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things. Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women. I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP. Women in the film industry are POWERFUL. We will rise and we will scream from mountain tops in support of each other and I will not contribute my time, efforts, and talent to such abusive people. There is too much going on in this world to be regressive. There are too many amazing and highly respected men in respective positions of power that I have had the utmost pleasure of working beside. Those are the people I want to surround myself with. Those are the projects I want to be a part of. This industry is no longer led by a “few good men,” but instead by an OCEAN of ASTOUNDING WOMEN. Enough is enough. For my sisters- Time is up. #timesup #theabusestopsnow #ontobiggerandbetter #standupforwhatsright #womenempowerment #ladygrip #sisterhood #iatsesisters #wewillbeheard #thispicsaysitall
On Instagram, Brown replied to fans who reached out to her. When one person questioned what she had witnessed on the set of Stranger Things, Brown revealed that she had witnesses yelling, insults, threats, and people had been forced to quit or get fired because of the two brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. In her post, she explains that she hopes her 11,500 followers will take action and prove that time is up for men who use their powerful positions to abuse women. Her call to action is just one of many in Hollywood, as celebrities are coming forth in support of #MeToo, #TimesUp, and #NeverGain. At present, Peyton is the only person who has come forth with accusations against the brothers. Other Stranger Things stars and crew members have not come forth, and the Duffer brothers have not released a statement in response to Brown’s accusations.
Stranger Things is expected to return for a third season later this year. Given the show tends to come back in time for Halloween, fans can expect to hear something about an October release date soon.