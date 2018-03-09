‘Stranger Things’ Crew Member Says She’s Leaving The Show After Witnessing Verbal Abuse, ‘ET Canada’ Reports

Netflix hit the jackpot with Stranger Things, a show that takes inspiration from The Goonies and some 1980s science fiction. It’s no wonder that it has become a fan-favorite and with an all-star cast, viewers eagerly tune in every Halloween to catch the new season. The third season is expected to premiere later this year, but one crew member won’t be returning. According to an ET Canada report, Peyton Brown has revealed that she won’t be returning for the show’s third season. Brown apparently worked as a member of the crew on Stranger Things.

She has revealed that she allegedly saw things she didn’t like, and she had made a promise to herself that she would speak up if she saw something she didn’t agree with. On Instagram, Brown is now putting forth allegations that she “personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women.” She doesn’t go into detail in the post about who she saw abusing women or who was abused, but when followers started questioning her about the Duffer brothers, she revealed that she was referring to the two brothers who created the series, according to the report.

On Instagram, Brown replied to fans who reached out to her. When one person questioned what she had witnessed on the set of Stranger Things, Brown revealed that she had witnesses yelling, insults, threats, and people had been forced to quit or get fired because of the two brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. In her post, she explains that she hopes her 11,500 followers will take action and prove that time is up for men who use their powerful positions to abuse women. Her call to action is just one of many in Hollywood, as celebrities are coming forth in support of #MeToo, #TimesUp, and #NeverGain. At present, Peyton is the only person who has come forth with accusations against the brothers. Other Stranger Things stars and crew members have not come forth, and the Duffer brothers have not released a statement in response to Brown’s accusations.

Stranger Things is expected to return for a third season later this year. Given the show tends to come back in time for Halloween, fans can expect to hear something about an October release date soon.