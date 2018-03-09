Minnesota Baker Conrrado Cruz Perez Accused Of Urinating In Co-Worker’s Water Bottle After She Rejected Him

Authorities believe that Cruz Perez may have urinated in his female co-worker's water bottle up to 15 separate times over several months.

Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have charged a former baker at a Perkins restaurant with two counts of adulterating a substance with bodily fluids after he allegedly urinated repeatedly in a female co-worker’s water bottle. Authorities claim that 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez began his alleged harassment of his female co-worker after she declined his sexual advances.

As Fox News reports, the instance of alleged harassment was reported to Minnesota police last October, after the female’s water bottle reportedly tasted of urine multiple times over the course of the previous several months. The alleged victim reportedly claimed that she had rejected Cruz Perez months prior, telling him that she wasn’t interested in him romantically and preferred to remain nothing more than friends.

After the criminal allegations against him came to light, Cruz Perez was fired from his position as a baker at the Minnesota Perkins restaurant. As WISH TV 8 reports, the police became involved after receiving a report of workplace harassment from the restaurant after the alleged victim reported her claims to her superiors. Cruz Perez, who stands accused of urinating in the woman’s water bottle as many as 15 times, reportedly initially denied the allegations to police, but later changed his tune.

Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock

Despite initially denying that he’d ever urinated in his co-worker’s water bottle, the Minnesota baker reportedly changed his story after detectives warned him that DNA evidence may be collected and used to prove the woman’s allegations against him. At that point, a criminal complaint states that Cruz Perez told investigators that he did urinate in the woman’s water bottle on one occasion.

According to the criminal complaint, Cruz Perez told authorities that he urinated in his co-worker’s water bottle one time when he needed a bathroom break but the restaurant was too busy. He claimed that he then forgot to throw the bottle away.

The baker reportedly denied that he maliciously used the woman’s water bottle as a urinal on multiple occasions in retaliation for being romantically spurned. Cruz Perez reportedly declined to offer an explanation for the other 14 occasions in which his co-worker claimed that her water bottle tasted like urine.

She tasted it 15 times? There are way too many things wrong with this — Melanie P (@Melanie712) March 9, 2018

If you are a man who as ever wondered why some women don't just firmly and plainly say "No, I'm not interested in you" – fear of a reaction like this (or much worse) are the reason why. — liberalicious (@liberalicious) March 8, 2018

what a sick monster this one is….sheesh…. — Winyan Staz Wakien (@WinyanStaz) March 9, 2018

Not surprisingly, after news of the charges against the Minnesota baker broke, many took to social media to share their thoughts on the situation.

At this time, Cruz Perez has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him. His attorney has declined to comment to the media regarding the allegations against his client; the Minnesota baker is due to appear in court on March 28.