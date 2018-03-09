Kris Jenner Finally Reveals How She Kept Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Secret

The Kardashian family made a pact and their lips were sealed

Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian/Jenner clan kept her pregnancy secret until the baby, Stormi, was unveiled in early February. Many people were surprised not just because of the fact that Kylie never confirmed the pregnancy rumors but because the Kardashians and Jenners are known for putting a lot of their private lives in the public eye.

Now, Kris Jenner has revealed just how the family was able to keep Kylie’s secret for so long. According to Kris, the family made a pact not to say anything, and they kept their word.

“The family pact is don’t say a word so my lips were sealed,” Jenner said to E! News at the opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa.

One person from the Kardashian/Jenner family seems to have been left out of the pact, and that’s Caitlyn Jenner. Although she didn’t say outright that Kylie was pregnant, Caitlyn did say in an interview with Piers Morgan that she had more grandchildren than the public knew about, the Metro reported back in January. She also was not featured in the celebratory video that Kylie put out after the announcement of Stormi’s birth.

Nevertheless, Stormi’s existence is public knowledge now, and Kris Jenner says that she and Kylie are doing well.

“She’s (Kylie’s) adorable and so in love with her baby,” Kris said.

So how exactly did Kylie Jenner's pregnancy stay a secret(ish) for so long? Enter— Kris Jenner. https://t.co/y8ZMgWkopX pic.twitter.com/rYn5YfA42r — E! News (@enews) March 8, 2018

As Cosmopolitan reports, Kylie recently shared a snap of Stormi’s nursery. She only revealed a snippet, but the photo revealed a pink heart-shaped wall mount covered with butterfly stickers and on the floor, you can see a pink toy that looks like a bear/mouse figurine.

Kris told People Magazine that she has one thing in common with her youngest daughter when it comes to mother. Both she and Kylie were both “born to have kids,” she said. Kris had her first child at 22-years-old. Kylie is 20-years-old. Kris confessed that she actually wanted to have her first baby when she was 16-years-old.

She also had kinds words for Travis Scott’s performance as a father so far. Jenner said that he has been “attentive” with Stormi and with his baby’s mother. However, she did admit that she hasn’t seen him change a diaper yet since she isn’t normally around to witness the diaper changing duties.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s first child, turned one month on March 1.