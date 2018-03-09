Watch ACC Tournament 2018 Online: UNC Vs. Duke Live Streaming, Semifinals Bracket Schedule, TV Channel, & Odds

The top teams in the conference will meet in two huge ACC matchups on Friday.

Basketball fans can watch ACC Tournament 2018 games live streaming online or on television as the semifinals take place Friday night. Four teams remain in the ACC Tournament bracket, including everyone’s favorite college basketball rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils. They won’t meet for the championship this time around, but one of the two could be cutting down the nets and possibly earning a No. 1 seed in the “Big Dance” along with Virginia, who is also slated to play. Here are the latest details for Friday’s semifinals matchups, including start times, odds, TV coverage, and how to watch the ACC Tournament live streaming online.

ESPN reports that during Thursday’s quarterfinals games, fans saw Duke, North Carolina, and Virginia all dominate their opponents. The Blue Devils took down Notre Dame 88-70 just before No. 6 seed Carolina trounced Miami 82-65. Meanwhile, the top team in the nation, the Cavaliers, won easily over Louisville, 75-58. Clemson had a bit of a close win over No. 12 seed Boston College, 90-82, but now they’ll take on the task of the No. 1 team in the NCAA, the Virginia Cavaliers.

That game will be followed by another impending chapter in the longtime rivalry that is Duke vs. North Carolina. Fans will get to see a few potential future NBA draft picks in the game, including the super-talented Marvin Bagley III. According to ESPN, in Duke’s win against Notre Dame, Bagley looked like anything but a freshman as he scored 33 points and pulled in 17 boards for the double-double. Grayson Allen was also on fire from long distance, nailing the first five three-point shots he took in the game.

Save some rebounds for the rest of ’em, Marvin. pic.twitter.com/52lnuqOJLz — ESPN (@espn) March 9, 2018

As of this report, Odds Shark lists No. 1 seed Virginia as an eight-point favorite in their matchup against the Tigers with a moneyline price as high as -400. Clemson had a price range of +295 to +310 as of this report, while the over/under points total was at 118 points for the game. In the second semifinals game, the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils are a small four-point favorite. On the moneyline, they are -190 favorites, while Carolina is a +160 price at several sportsbooks.

All four teams are projected to be in the NCAA Tournament brackets, with Virginia already pegged as one of the four No. 1 seeds. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Clemson seeded as a No. 5 in the Midwest. North Carolina is a No. 2 seed in the Midwest in Lunardi’s latest “Bracketology” speculation, while Duke is a No. 2 seed in the East. A win in the ACC Tournament could very well make a case for either of these schools to snag a No. 1 seed, depending on what goes down in other tournaments around the nation.

ACC Tournament 2018 Schedule

Semifinals Games (4/9/18)

#1 Virginia (-8) vs. #4 Clemson 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

#2 Duke (-4) vs. #6 North Carolina 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Championship Game (4/10/18)

TBD vs. TBD

Basketball fans can begin watching the first semifinals matchup at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday night when Virginia battles Clemson on ESPN2. That game will be followed at approximately 9 p.m. Eastern Time, or at least a half hour after the conclusion of the first game if it runs longer. Fans will be able to see the Duke vs. UNC game on live television via ESPN. Cable and satellite subscribers who have the ESPN channels can also log into the WatchESPN website or compatible apps.

For those viewers without access to cable or satellite, the ACC Tournament is available through ESPN and ESPN2 on a live streaming channel service. These include Sling TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV, among others. Viewers can sign up for a free trial offer of the various services, but certain restrictions and limitations might apply. See the specific website for each service for more details on how to watch tonight’s game.