Gwen Stefani Shares Revealing Backstage Video From Blake Shelton’s Tour

Gwen's giving fans a peek behind the curtain at boyfriend Blake's 'Country Music Freaks Tour.'

Gwen Stefani is giving fans a look at what her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, gets up to before he hits the stage. The singer and former coach on The Voice headed to Instagram this week to give fans a peek inside tour life with the country star, sharing a live video with fans showing how she and her man hang out on the road.

In new videos posted by Gwen on March 8 while backstage at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, she and Blake could be seen spending some quality time together with the singer’s tourmates from his “Country Freaks Tour” – including fellow singer Brett Eldredge.

In one clip Stefani shared with her fans from Atlanta, the group could be seen doing shots in tiny red solo cups before taking to the stage as they gathered together in a circle.

She then shared a live video from behind the scenes as Blake and his tourmates got ready to perform. Stefani then turned the camera on herself as she waited with the “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer before he headed out to perform for his Georgia fans.

Shelton could be seen pointing directly into the camera as Stefani sweetly smiled while seeing her man’s playful side come out.

Blake — who recently joked about his and Gwen’s sex life while on stage doing a question-and-answer session with fans in his home state of Oklahoma — then moved a little closer to the mom of three as she told him that he was live on her Instagram feed.

“We’re live,” Gwen told her boyfriend of over two years, before the Voice coach responded to his girlfriend’s admission in his signature fashion, “We’re live? So, I shouldn’t say f**k or anything like that?”

Stefani then laughed as her boyfriend let out the expletive, exclaiming, “Oh my god, Shelton!”

The former No Doubt singer continued to share glimpses into her night out at Blake’s show via Instagram Live, streaming another video after she headed into the arena ahead of the Atlanta gig.

The star filmed herself singing along from the side of the stage as Shelton performed the track “Gonna” for the Georgia crowd.

It’s safe to say that Stefani certainly hasn’t shied away from sharing intimate looks at her life with her boyfriend on social media over the past two years.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

It was just last month that Gwen revealed how Blake surprised her in a pretty big way for Valentine’s Day.

She shared a number of videos and photos showing her running around her house in Los Angeles with her kids after receiving a huge flower arraignment from the singer, who she first confirmed her romance with back in November 2015 following their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton has also been more open about their relationship recently, even joking ahead of a performance at his Ole Red restaurant and live music venue in Oklahoma that Stefani had just given birth to their twins while seemingly poking fun at the never-ending bout of rumors claiming Gwen is pregnant with their baby.