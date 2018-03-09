NFL Rumors: Seahawks’ Richard Sherman ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Play For Patriots, Says Jeff Howe

A recent statement from 'The Boston Herald' journalist indicates Sherman has high interest in playing in New England.

The NFL rumors involving Richard Sherman to the New England Patriots have picked up some steam due to a recent trade and a report from Boston Herald. The Seattle Seahawks cornerback is currently recovering from an injury which has left his future uncertain. However, as a free agent, he’ll be able to choose which team he signs with. That opens up plenty of options and based on some recent NFL moves; it’s looking like the Patriots could come out as winners if Sherman can regain his previous level of play.

Several teams have made significant moves over the past week including the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams as they look to improve for next season. On the flipside, New England has been sort of quiet while Seattle seems to be entering a rebuild mode. That rebuilding means the departures of several prominent defensive players including Michael Sherman. There had been debates over whether or not he’d be a trade or a cut, and earlier on Friday; it was announced that the team intends to release him.

That means Sherman will now have to decide his next move and a team will need to be willing to take him on despite the injury concern. In an NBC Sports video clip, Boston Herald‘s Jeff Howe said the Seahawks cornerback “absolutely wants to play for the Patriots.” That lines up with previous rumors suggesting that Sherman would be one of the top choices for this past season’s Super Bowl runner-up team.

The Seahawks have informed Richard Sherman he will be released today, per reports. More: https://t.co/LLuOR53Svy pic.twitter.com/zJu7cTJeHT — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 9, 2018

Howe said when asked if the Patriots were Sherman’s top option, that “there is a lot of intrigue from that side of the country.”

“I can’t tell you it’s his No. 1 option, but I can tell you since last year that Richard Sherman has been absolutely intrigued about playing for the Patriots.”

Sherman was one of two Pro Bowl cornerbacks linked to the New England Patriots this offseason. The other, Aqib Talib, was a member of the Denver Broncos up until yesterday’s NFL trade. He’ll now suit up for the Los Angeles Rams next season for one of the most imposing defenses in the NFL. That leaves Sherman as a top option on the market, although his injury concerns could be worrisome. Still, based on Howe’s comments it seems that New England isn’t a sure thing, just one of his choices.

New England has shown in the past that they’ll take on a star or veteran player in their pursuit of championships. Previous acquisitions or signings have included Tony Gonzalez, Randy Moss, and James Harrison this past season. The latter of these players was picked up by New England after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the NFL Playoffs.

So far, it seems the New England Patriots must be on Richard Sherman’s shortlist of teams to sign with. Now it’s up to Belichick, Brady, and the powers that be in New England to convince him to join the roster.