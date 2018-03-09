Lisa Bonet is finally breaking her silence on the accusations against her TV dad.

Lisa Bonet is opening up about the multiple sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby. And she says she always felt there was a dark side to her TV dad.

Bonet just did a cover story for Net-A-Porter. And, of course, the sexual misconduct allegations against Cosby came up. So Bonet finally broke her silence on the issue.

Bonet said that the accusations against Cosby haven’t tainted her memories of her work on The Cosby Show and that she had no knowledge about Cosby’s bad behavior at the time. She said that if she had known anything about Cosby, she would have come forward with that information. But she did have a bad feeling about Cosby and sensed a dark side in him.

“There was just energy,” Bonet explained. “And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed.”

Bonet, of course, is best known for her role as Denise Huxtable, Cosby’s Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable’s daughter, in the `80s and `90s.

But while Bonet and Cosby worked together for years, they had a strained relationship, according to Vulture. Bonet was known as a “rebel,” and loved to test limits. But their tension really came to a head when Bonet did a nude sex scene in 1987’s Angel Heart and posed topless on the cover of Interview magazine to promote the movie.

Over 50 women have accused Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct. Ed Hille-Pool / Getty Images

Cosby then reportedly got Bonet fired from The Cosby Show and its spinoff A Different World, according to the Daily News.

“I don’t need to say, ‘I told you so,'” Bonet told Net-A-Porter. “I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be.”

The rest of the Huxatables have had varying reactions to the allegations against Cosby, according to Bustle. Phylicia Rashad has made statements supporting Cosby, and she and Keshia Knight Pulliam went to court to support him, reported Refinery29. Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Raven-Symone have also supported Cosby. And they’ve all talked about wanting to preserve Cosby and The Cosby Show’s legacy. Joseph C. Phillips, meanwhile, came out against Cosby and said Cosby is guilty.

Cosby has been accused of rape, drugging women, sexual assault or sexual battery, under-age sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct by over 50 women. The allegations are from 1965-2008. Cosby, though, denies any and all allegations. His retrial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 is supposed to start next month.