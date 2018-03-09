Pregnant Tia Mowry Shows Off Huge Baby Bump At 8-Months Pregnant

Tia is stunning fans in new photos as she nears her due date.

Tia Mowry is showing off her huge baby bump on the red carpet while eight months pregnant with her second child, a baby girl. Mowry was proudly showing off her bump while supporting husband Cory Hardrict at the premiere of his new web TV series titled The Oath where she looked happier than ever ahead of the impending birth of her daughter.

Tia, who announced her second pregnancy last year, took to her Instagram this week to share a photo of herself cradling her bump in a black satin dress which hugged her growing middle as she walked the red carpet.

The star then sweetly revealed in the caption that she “felt like a goddess” while supporting Cory on his new project while also confirming to fans that she’s now just a few weeks away from her due date.

“I felt like a goddess at my husband’s @theoathcrackle premiere!” Mowry told her more than 4.7 million followers in the caption of the photo uploaded on March 9. “Hello 8 months!”

Fans had sweet words for the actress in the comments section, as Instagram users just couldn’t seem to stop gushing over how stunning Tamera Mowry-Housley’s twin sister looked while proudly flaunting her baby bump for the cameras at eight months pregnant.

“You are a goddess! Beautiful!!!” Instagram user @onelove_lioness told the pregnant star alongside three emojis including one with hearts for eyes, a love heart, and a pregnant lady.

“Aww I love it she is glowing can’t wait to see baby girl,” @leobby21 added in the comments section. A third fan then told Tia via the social media site this week, “[you] look beautiful & so happy.”

The latest snap came not long after Tia shared an adorable photo with her husband on the red carpet as he planted a big kiss on her growing bump in front of photographers.

Hair and belly seem to be taking off!!!???????? A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Mar 6, 2018 at 5:14pm PST

On March 8, Mowry shared another pregnancy photo with her fans which showed Hardrict – her husband of almost 10 years – bending down to kiss her growing middle as they walked the Oath red carpet together, which she once again captioned with a pregnant lady emoji.

Tia has given fans a number of inside glimpses into her pregnancy this time around via social media, sharing various photos of herself over the past few months as her bump grows.

Mowry – who recently teased that she and sister Tamera could soon be starring in a reboot of their popular sitcom Sister, Sister – even chose to reveal her baby’s gender in a video posted to her YouTube page in January.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

In February, Tia stunned her followers by posting a laid back and completely makeup-free snap of herself, where she confirmed that she was heading into her third trimester.

Just a few weeks earlier, the pregnant star posted another bare-faced photo for her millions of followers as she showed off her bare bump in a bikini.