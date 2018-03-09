‘Daylight Savings Time’ Or ‘Daylight Saving Time’ 2018: Almost Time To Change The Clocks Any Way You Say It

What do you think is the most searched term out of the two slightly different terms, 'Daylight Savings Time' or 'Daylight Saving Time,' on Google?

If you do a search on Google Trends for “Daylight Savings Time” vs. “Daylight Saving Time,” you will find that “Saving” with the “s” to make “Savings” wins out. While Daylight Savings is not the original term, adding that “s” has become accepted over the years. That seemingly long wait for the clocks to change is just about over, with the spring’s Daylight Saving Time event arriving in the wee hours of Sunday morning. And, yes, as People Magazine reminded their readers that this is the Daylight Savings Time change when you lose an hour, not gain one.

While you will be losing an hour, you will gain an extra hour of daylight in the afternoon when the clocks change for the spring. Maybe that is not much of a tradeoff when you first roll out of bed in the morning, but feeling the sun’s warming glow during the afternoon rush hour might make up for it.

When you head to bed Saturday night, you will more than likely be joining the millions of others around the nation who are doing the same thing, moving the clocks ahead one hour for the beginning of Daylight Savings Time 2018.

While technology has evolved to the point that most anything that has a computerized clock will change automatically, there are still plenty of other clocks that need a human touch. Yes, your cell phone and laptop are pretty much covered for an automated clock change when Daylight Saving Time arrives. According to Comptia.org, thanks to technology, there are many clocks that change all by themselves when the two Daylight Saving Time events roll around each year.

Nomad_Soul / Shutterstock

Changing clocks by hand is “quickly becoming a thing of the past,” suggests Comptia.org. That’s not to say you don’t have a family heirloom clock, a clock from your childhood, or just a clock that you happen to like that will need a helping hand for that hour jump.

For those of you who don’t have the luxury of all your clocks changing via the magic of technology, here is the scoop on the “spring ahead” Daylight Savings Time event that will occur this Sunday while most of you are in a deep slumber.

Daylight Savings Time and Spring Arrival Dates 2018

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at 2 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 4, 2018, at 2 a.m.

Spring begins on Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Yes, the weekend for changing the clocks is here, and come Sunday morning, you will be missing an hour of time. As the consolation prize, it will stay brighter an hour later in the afternoon.