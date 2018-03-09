O.J. Simpson Allegedly Confesses Murders To Book Publisher, According To ‘TMZ’

The former NFL player allegedly confessed to the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, according to Judith Regan.

According to a recent TMZ report, O.J. Simpson allegedly had his lawyer call Judith Regan, the publisher of his book If I Did It, and categorically confessed to the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. This was disclosed by Judith Regan herself, according to the report. O.J. Simpson’s controversial interview, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? was produced to promote the equally controversial book by the former NFL player in 2006 but was not aired because of public outcry until recently. Many people are waiting to hear the gruesome account of the events of June 12, 1994.

The interview will air on Fox on March 11, and some details from the interview have been in circulation in the media recently. In a recent report by TMZ, Simpson claims that there was an accomplice who accompanied him to Nicole’s house on the day of the murder. The recent TMZ report concerning the confession features a clip of the “outright confession” by the former footballer but the controversial clip will not appear on the show. Regan in the report revealed that the book by Simpson couldn’t be titled I Did It because the former footballer “needed cover in dealing with his children.” Simpson left his ex-wife’s mutilated body by the front door of her condo while their two children slept on the night of the murder.

O.J. Simpson says “I remember I grabbed the knife” in this 2006 shelved interview about the Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's murders: https://t.co/Peeb9Wg1W6 pic.twitter.com/eL6dDtLSMa — Decider (@decider) March 9, 2018

Simpson’s account of the murders documented in the book and disclosed in the yet to be aired interview is termed “hypothetical.” In the Fox special, Simpson admits having met Nicole Brown while he was still married to his first wife, according to the Daily Mail. Simpson allegedly met Nicole for the first time while she was working at the Daisy, a club in Los Angeles. The two started dating even though Simpson was still married. Simpson met Nicole in 1977 when she was still a teenager; he was 30-years-old at the time. Their affair started when his first wife, Marguerite, just gave birth to Aaren.

Although the clip on TMZ shows Regan giving details of the phone call from his lawyer saying that he was ready to confess, it won’t be part of the show on Fox. The detailed account of the events by O.J., though hypothetical, gives a disturbing image of the murder, according to reports. Simpson was exonerated of the murders in America’s most televised trial, but the Goldman and Brown families were convinced he committed the crime. The one-minute-and-four-second clip is embedded in the TMZ report.