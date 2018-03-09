Canadian Mom Makes Naughty Kids Walk 4.5 Miles To School Holding Sign, ‘Being Bad And Rude To Our Bus Driver!’

For the second time this week, a story of a parent imposing 'creative' punishment on kids has made international news.

A Canadian mom is making her misbehaving kids walk about four and a half miles to school, while holding a sign declaring that they were “bad and rude” to their bus driver, as punishment for getting thrown off the school bus, CBC News is reporting. As the unidentified mom’s actions raise questions of child abuse, she’s also the second parent this week to make the news for imposing so-called “creative” punishment on their children.

Like so many news stories of rogue parenting, this one began on social media. This week, the mother, whose name will not be revealed in this post in order to protect the identity of the children, posted her story on Facebook. It seems her two children, both boys, got into trouble on the bus. It’s not clear exactly how or what they did, but mom wanted it made clear to them that if they got kicked off the bus, they would be in for a world of hurt.

And to drive that point home, so to speak, she made them walk the seven-kilometer (about 4.35 miles) trek to school while holding a sign that explains to passer-by why they’re out walking.

“BEING BAD AND RUDE TO OUR BUS DRIVER! MOMS MAKIN US WALK”

She then posted that, after a two-hour walk, the kids had made it.

“S**t just got real for them.”

The mom apparently having made her point, she then gained the approval of several fans. In addition to her post being liked and shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook, she also got some encouraging comments.

“Awesom job mom!! This is how you raise children.”

Tina Gatt, the manager of community outreach for the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society office, isn’t a fan. The child-abuse prevention expert says that she doesn’t have a problem with the mom making the boys walk. After all, it’s a quiet, rural road free of hazards, and the kids weren’t alone. What she does have a problem with, however, is the fact that the mom publicly shamed the boys by making them carry a sign and posting the picture on social media.

“I don’t want to judge or pretend to know all of the nuances of this situation with this parent, but [it’s] something to consider when we think about putting signs on kids that says what the bad behaviour is and putting them in a position where you take their picture and put it on social media. We would be concerned, and not just Children’s Aid, we should be concerned as adults, about shaming children.”

It’s not clear, as of this writing, if Gatt plans to bring this matter to the attention of the police.

