Heughan and Balfe are currently betting on their respective teams for an upcoming Six Nations game between Ireland and Scotland.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have been rumored to be having a secret relationship because of their undeniable on-screen chemistry. However, the Outlander stars have denied the baseless speculations many times over and insisted that they are just good friends. It was then learned that Sam and Caitriona already found their partners in MacKenzie Mauzy and Tony McGill, respectively.

As a matter of fact, Caitriona Balfe announced that she is already engaged to Tony McGill earlier this year. The on-screen partner of Sam Heughan in Outlander Season 4 broke the news to People during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in January. The 38-year-old Irish actress even showed off her engagement ring on the event’s red carpet.

“It happened over the break. I’m very happy.”

Most fans are not aware that Caitriona Balfe is in a relationship with Tony McGill because the pair had been hiding their relationship from the public. However, no matter how hard they try to keep the details of their romance as private as possible, there were some instances where the couple’s love for each other just shows naturally. In fact, the duo was sighted together in Dublin last month.

The Independent shared that Caitriona Balfe chose to spend quality time with her fiance during her brief vacation in Ireland in February. The news outlet reported that the Outlander actress was seen shopping with Tony McGill. Walking arm in arm, the actress was sighted wearing a blue-colored jacket, black pants, and a pair of white shoes, while her beau sported a green jacket, grey pants, and black boots.

The couple also donned their sunnies during the most recent sighting. Caitriona Balfe and Tony McGill have only been photographed together publicly twice during their two-year romance. The Sam Heughan’s sweetheart in Outlander and her fiance were first spotted together in 2015.

“He’s a very shy person and he doesn’t like much talking about him. I met him through one of my best friends which I think is the best kind of introduction you can get.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun reported that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have been involved in a friendly Twitter spat recently. The news outlet shared that Outlander Season 4 actor told his leading lady that whoever’s side loses in the upcoming Six Nations game between Ireland and Scotland should donate £100 cash to charity.

“So @caitrionambalfe, this weekend!???? @Scotlandteam v @IrishRugby Loser donates £100 to a respective Irish/Scottish charity of choice?? And a pint of Guinness to me…. #SixNations #SCOvIRE,” Heughan wrote.

The Outlander Season 4 stars have been very vocal about their love for rugby. As a matter of fact, the pair was sighted watching a game together in South Africa last year. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.